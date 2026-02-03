CMs welcome trade deal with US, hail boost to Make in India, global market access

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) The landmark India-United States trade agreement, which lowers US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, has drawn widespread praise from leaders across the country on Tuesday, who described it as a major step forward for India’s manufacturing sector, exporters, MSMEs and youth.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister hailed the development as a defining moment in bilateral economic ties.

Posting on X, CM Yogi said on Tuesday, “A landmark moment for the India-US economic partnership. A major boost to #MakeInIndia, as Indian products will gain wider global market access, creating fresh opportunities for Indian youth and MSMEs. Thank you, Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, for your decisive and determined leadership in advancing stronger India-US ties. This milestone reflects rising global confidence in Made in India and reinforces India’s position as a key driver of global growth.”

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma congratulated PM Modi and US President Trump. In a post on X, he wrote, "The world is looking at India with hope and optimism. This is yet again reflected in the latest advancements in the India-USA friendship."

He further said that this will tremendously help Indian products, thus benefiting Indian enterprises and MSMEs. "It will open new opportunities for innovation, investment and job creation across sectors. This partnership further strengthens our shared commitment to inclusive growth and long-term prosperity. The world is looking at India with hope and optimism. This is yet again reflected in the latest advancements in the India-USA friendship. Congratulations to President Trump and PM Narendra Modi," CM Sharma said.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also welcomed the agreement, calling it a historic advancement in India-US relations.

In his post on X, Majhi said, “A historic advancement in India-United States economic relations, setting a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and shared prosperity. The US tariff reduction to 18% on Made in India products is a significant boost for Indian manufacturing, MSMEs, exporters, and job creation, while opening broader markets and new avenues for entrepreneurs and startups. I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for his decisive leadership and people-focused diplomacy, strengthening Indo-US ties and enhancing India’s global economic presence.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary termed the development a major day for bilateral ties.

He wrote on X, “It is a big day for India-US relations. India-US has set tariffs at 18% by signing a trade agreement. This has paved the way for stronger trade relations and mutual growth. I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi ji and President @realDonaldTrump ji for this historic agreement. This decision will strengthen our strategic partnership and bring great benefits to both countries and the common people. India and the US are ready to advance trade in a cordial environment.”

India and the US reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The agreement reduces US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent while easing Indian trade barriers on select American products.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the announcement, saying on X, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

The Prime Minister noted that when two “large economies” and the “world’s largest democracies” work together, it benefits people in both countries and unlocks vast opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. Praising President Trump’s leadership in promoting global peace and stability, PM Modi said India fully supports his efforts and looks forward to taking the bilateral partnership to unprecedented heights.

--IANS

rs/dpb