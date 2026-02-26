CM Yogi visits hydrogen facility in Japan's Yamanashi, highlights UP's vision

Tokyo, Feb 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a hydrogen facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, reaffirming the state's resolve to push forward green hydrogen initiatives and sustainable energy solutions as part of its long-term development strategy.

Read More

During his visit to the East Asian nation, the Chief Minister also interacted with members of the Indian diaspora while travelling onward to Yamanashi. He received a warm welcome from the community, reflecting strong engagement between Uttar Pradesh and overseas Indians.

Sharing details of his visit in a post on X, CM Yogi said, "Visited the Yamanashi Hydrogen Facility in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan, and witnessed the advanced Power-to-Gas system in operation. Appreciated the pioneering work being undertaken in green hydrogen and clean energy technologies. Yamanashi's innovative approach offers valuable insights for accelerating sustainable energy transition and clean mobility solutions."

He further stated that Uttar Pradesh is "firmly committed to advancing green hydrogen, sustainable energy solutions and a future driven by innovation, self-reliance and environmental responsibility."

The visit comes alongside a major investment development for Uttar Pradesh, as Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore were signed with leading Japanese companies. The agreements span a diverse range of sectors and are being viewed as a significant boost to industrial cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan.

The MoUs encompass agricultural equipment, industrial machinery, automobiles, electronics, hospitality, real estate, industrial printing and environmental infrastructure. These partnerships are expected to enhance the state's manufacturing strength while promoting deeper technology-led collaboration.

Among the firms entering into agreements are Kubota Corporation, Minda Corporation, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Nagase & Co., Ltd., Seiko Advance, O&O Group, Fuji Japanese JV and Fuji Silvertech Concrete Pvt. Ltd..

Kubota, headquartered in Osaka and founded in 1890, is globally recognised for its expertise in agricultural and industrial machinery. Through its collaboration with Escorts Kubota Limited, it is expanding its footprint in India's farm mechanisation sector.

Meanwhile, Minda Corporation and Japan Aviation Electronics Industry are expected to strengthen automotive electronics and advanced component manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh.

Nagase & Co., Ltd., engaged in advanced materials and mobility solutions, will play a role in fostering high-technology manufacturing ecosystems within the state.

Seiko Advance's specialisation in industrial printing inks and coating solutions is set to support growth in electronics panels, automotive graphics and consumer appliances.

At the Uttar Pradesh Investment Road Show held in Tokyo, Adityanath projected the state as a leading investment destination in India.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the most preferred state for investment in India due to its secure environment, strong infrastructure, large market potential and young workforce," he said.

He also highlighted the state's demographic and economic scale, and stated, "Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 25 crore, is the country's largest consumer market. The larger the population, the greater the challenges and the greater the opportunities. Over the past 9 years, the state's economy and per capita income have nearly tripled".

"Investment in Uttar Pradesh is secure because scale, skill, stability and speed are all available here," he said.

The Chief Minister also drew attention to the proposed Japan Industrial City in the YEIDA region near Noida International Airport, where 500 acres have been earmarked exclusively for Japanese investors to function as a dedicated industrial cluster with strong connectivity and logistics backing.

He further outlined opportunities for investment in semiconductors, data centres, green hydrogen, electric mobility, logistics and renewable energy. Referring to the 2023 Global Investors Summit, he noted that investment proposals worth Rs 40 lakh crore were received, with projects valued at Rs 15 lakh crore already grounded.

With 96 lakh MSME units employing more than 3 crore people and upgraded infrastructure, including expressways, freight corridors and operational airports, Uttar Pradesh is positioning itself as a key hub for expanding India-Japan industrial collaboration.

--IANS

sd/