Close aide to US secretary of state visiting South Korea

Seoul, Feb 23 (IANS) A senior US diplomat who is known as a close aide to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Michael Needham, is visiting South Korea to discuss ways to strengthen the Seoul-Washington alliance and security issues, the US Embassy in Seoul said Monday.

The visit by Needham, counsellor of the US State Department, came as South Korea is seeking to implement last year's summit agreements that include Seoul's USD 350 billion investment pledge under a trade deal clinched between the allies.

Needham is visiting South Korea "for discussions with ROK partners on strengthening the ironclad US-South Korea Alliance and advancing our shared commitment to prosperity and security in the Indo-Pacific," the US Embassy said on the social media platform X, without disclosing other details of his itinerary, Yonhap News Agency reported.

ROK is the acronym of South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

Earlier in the day, Needham had breakfast with Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and exchanged views about the implementation of a joint fact sheet that Seoul and Washington released in November outlining agreements in the security and trade sectors, according to diplomatic sources.

He also met with Deputy Foreign Minister Chung Eui-hae to discuss Seoul's efforts to swiftly implement the joint summit agreements, they said.

Needham previously served as chief of staff to Rubio when the top US diplomat was a senator. In 2025, he briefly worked as Rubio's chief of staff before assuming the current role as counsellor of the State Department.

A US delegation for negotiations on security-related issues was widely expected to visit South Korea as early as late this month, but details about the trip have not been confirmed yet.

The allies seek to implement the joint summit document that includes Washington's approval of Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines and the pursuit of civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing rights.

