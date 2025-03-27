Chinese satellite launch poses no threat to Taiwan: Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence

Taipei: The Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Thursday stated that a Chinese satellite launched Wednesday night posed no threat to Taiwan due to its high altitude, as reported by Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, citing the MND press release, the satellite was launched at 11:55 p.m. from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in Sichuan Province. It passed over central Taiwan before continuing toward the western Pacific Ocean.

Since the satellite travelled beyond Earth's atmosphere, the ministry emphasised that it did not pose any danger to Taiwan. The MND also reassured that it would continue monitoring potential threats using its C4ISR systems and remain prepared to respond if necessary.

Additionally, as of 6 a.m. today, the MND reported detecting 20 Chinese aircraft and seven naval vessels operating around Taiwan over the past 24 hours, as reported by Taipei Times. Among them, 12 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern air defence identification zones.

Taiwan's military closely monitored the situation, deploying patrol aircraft, naval vessels, and coastal missile systems in response to these activities, the MND added.

Earlier, the US intelligence agencies have identified China as the primary military and cyber threat to the US, noting that it continues to enhance its capabilities to potentially take control of Taiwan, Taipei Times reported.

The agencies categorised threats to the US into two main groups: "nonstate transnational criminals and terrorists" and "major state actors", which include China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

China is highlighted as the nation "most capable of threatening US interests worldwide", although it remains cautious about jeopardising its economic and diplomatic reputation, according to the report.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testified to the Senate Intelligence Committee that "China's military is deploying advanced technologies, such as hypersonic weapons, stealth aircraft, advanced submarines, enhanced space and cyberwarfare capabilities, and a larger stockpile of nuclear arms." (ANI)