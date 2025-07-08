Chinese premier urges developed countries to meet commitment on tackling climate change

Rio de Janeiro, July 8 (IANS) Chinese Premier Li Qiang has urged the developed countries to meet their climate commitments on financing, technology transfer and other areas.

He called on the international community to resolutely implement the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement, and uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Li made the remarks when addressing the plenary sessions of the 17th BRICS Summit on Sunday and Monday, calling for strengthening global synergy in tackling climate change, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li Qiang also called for commitment to building an open world economy, and urged the importance of opposing unilateralism and protectionism.

Li also stressed the need to maintain the stability and smoothness of industrial and supply chains.

The Chinese Premier also said that China has abundant resources and means to counter adverse external impacts, and is confident in and capable of promoting a steady and healthy economic development.

China will introduce more measures for voluntary and unilateral opening up, he added when meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit, Xinhua news agency reported.

Li Qiang on said Sunday that BRICS countries should strive to become the vanguard in advancing the reform of global governance. Li made the remarks when addressing the plenary session of "Peace and Security and Reform of Global Governance" of the 17th BRICS Summit, calling on the bloc to safeguard world peace and tranquility, and promote the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Leaders of BRICS countries attended the meeting, which was presided by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Li said that, at present, changes unseen in a century are unfolding at an accelerated pace, international rules and order are being severely challenged, and the authority and efficacy of multilateral institutions continue to wane, Xinhua news agency reported.

The vision of global governance put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, characterized by extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, has been further demonstrating its contemporary value and practical significance, Li said.

In face of growing conflicts and differences, it is needed to enhance extensive consultation based on equality and mutual respect; In face of deeply intertwined common interests, it is needed to pursue joint contribution through solidarity; In face of mutually beneficial development opportunities, it is needed to hold an open mind to seek mutual success and shared benefits, said Li.

As the leading force of the Global South, BRICS countries should uphold independence and self-reliance, demonstrate a sense of responsibility, and play a greater role in building consensus and synergies, Li noted.

The Chinese premier called on the group to hold fast to morality and justice, and seek fundamental solutions based on the merits of each issue.

BRICS countries should also focus on development and bolster the drivers of economic growth, said Li, adding that they should actively spearhead development cooperation and tap into the growth potential of emerging sectors, Xinhua reported.

Noting that China will establish a China-BRICS research center on new quality productive forces this year, Li also announced a scholarship established for BRICS countries to facilitate talent cultivation in sectors including industry and telecommunication.

It is essential for BRICS countries to foster inclusiveness and advance exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, Li said, calling on the countries to act as advocates for the harmonious coexistence of civilizations, striving to ensure diverse civilizations flourish together through mutual reinforcement.

--IANS

int/pgh