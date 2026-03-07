Chinese military faces growing instability amid expanding purges: Report

Beijing, March 7 (IANS) The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) faces mounting instability in 2026, with probes into services and units linked to the February 26 cases potentially disrupting leadership readiness and war-preparation efforts, a report has highlighted.

It added that the February 26 purge resulted in the dismissal of five former senior officers who once led the PLA Army, Navy, Air Force, and Information Support Force.

Additionally, two operational unit Chinese commanders linked to the 73rd Group Army garrisoned in China’s Fujian Province, directly opposing Taiwan, and three Generals serving in Central Military Commission (CMC)-level organisations, were removed from their posts.

“On February 26, ahead of the important annual Two Sessions meetings, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) removed 10 People's Liberation Army (PLA) officers from their posts as NPC deputies. Under Chinese political conventions, this development usually indicates serious trouble for the individuals involved," a report in leading international magazine ‘The Diplomat’ detailed.

“Although the NPC did not provide reasons for their removal, an analysis of these officers’ backgrounds suggests that their ouster was motivated by connections to previously purged Generals. In other words, earlier purges appear to have started a domino effect within the PLA, triggering the downfall of both active and retired officers,” it stated.

According to the report, the rapid expansion of investigations may be undermining PLA operational readiness and heightening concern within the officer corps, with more officers likely to be implicated in connection with the February 26 cases in the months ahead.

“Retired Admiral Shen Jinlong, who served as the Commander of the PLA Navy (PLAN) from 2017 to 2021, was stripped of his NPC position alongside his political commissar, Admiral Qin Shengxiang. Shen was a career naval officer who started out as a squad leader and accumulated substantial operational experience as he rose up the ranks,” the report mentioned.

“Qin, by contrast, spent most of his career working at the Central Military Commission (CMC) and was later airdropped into the PLAN political commissar post in 2017. Under the leadership of Shen and Qin, the Chinese navy underwent a major expansion in both fleet size and capabilities. However, their careers coincided with the rise of Zhang Youxia as CMC vice chairman, and Zhang was abruptly purged in late January. These professional ties and personal linkages likely contributed to the removals of Shen and Qin,” it stated.

The report highlighted that earlier purges, particularly those in 2025 and January 2026, are creating a ripple effect within the PLA. Also, rising insecurity among officers indicates that additional military leaders, whether active or retired, are “going to be dragged into the purge”.

“The expanding vortex is going to badly affect morale and leadership quality in frontline units, such as the 73rd Group Army across from Taiwan,” it noted.

