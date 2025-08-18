Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to arrive in India today for key talks with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval amid Trump tariffs

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will begin his two-day visit to India on Monday, where he will hold crucial bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar.

However, the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit also assumes significance in view of increasing tensions in India-US relations following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent, which included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian oil.

India and China are expected to discuss new confidence-building measures for durable peace and tranquillity along their contested border during Wang Yi's visit, which comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's China trip later this month.

The Chinese Foreign Minister's visit is largely seen as part of ongoing efforts by the two neighbours to rebuild their relationship after it came under severe strain following the deadly Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.

Wang Yi will be in India primarily to hold a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Wang and Doval are the designated special representatives for the boundary talks.

The Chinese Foreign Minister will arrive in New Delhi at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday. At 6 p.m., he will meet EAM Jaishankar for bilateral discussions.

On Tuesday morning, Wang Yi is scheduled to hold a new round of the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue with NSA Doval at 11 a.m.

The meetings could see both sides deliberate on a range of key issues, including the border situation, trade and resumption of flight services.

The Chinese Minister will then call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting assumes significance as it is taking place days before PM Modi's planned trip to China to attend the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

Though the two sides disengaged troops from the friction points, they are yet to de-escalate the situation by pulling back the frontline forces from the border.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the eastern Ladakh region.

As per the plan, Prime Minister Modi will visit Japan around August 29 and then travel to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin for the SCO summit.

NSA Doval travelled to China in December last year and held the SR talks with Wang Yi, weeks after Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to revive various dialogue mechanisms between the two sides at a meeting in the Russian city of Kazan.

The military standoff in eastern Ladakh began in May 2020 and the clashes at the Galwan Valley in June that year resulted in a severe strain in bilateral ties.

The decision to revive various dialogue mechanisms was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

The two sides also initiated several initiatives to rebuild ties, including the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and New Delhi restarting the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese nationals.

Both sides are also discussing modalities to resume direct flight services between the two countries.

The flight services between the two sides were suspended following the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. It was not restored in view of the border row.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM Jaishankar visited China in the last two months to attend the SCO meetings.

