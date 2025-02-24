Chinese diaspora in Austria hold protest against ongoing religious persecution in China

Vienna: In a powerful call for religious freedom, members of the Chinese diaspora in Austria, along with supporters, staged a protest Vienna against the continued religious oppression in China.

The demonstration, held from 3 pm (local time) to 5 pm (local time) at Stephansplatz, saw around 50 participants from The Church of Almighty God (CAG), a religious group facing severe persecution in China.

During the protest held on Friday, the protestors carried placards and chanted slogans condemning the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) crackdown on religious groups. Focused primarily on the escalating persecution of CAG members, the demonstration drew attention to alarming reports from human rights organizations and international bodies documenting widespread abuse.

Scholars of religion and representatives from various NGOs advocating for freedom of belief also joined the protest in solidarity. One religious studies scholar emphasised that "freedom of religion and dignity are universal values," and noted that these values are increasingly under threat, particularly in China.

According to the press release by Chinese diaspora, a 2022 US Department of State report on Religious Freedom highlighted the severe measures imposed on religious practitioners in China, including torture, physical abuse, arbitrary detention, forced labour, and ideological indoctrination.

According to the press release, these actions have been especially harsh against both registered and unregistered religious groups, with The Church of Almighty God (CAG) being a primary target. The report further underscores disturbing accounts of psychological and physical abuse, coerced renunciations of faith, and even extrajudicial killings, revealing the extreme human rights violations faced by religious minorities in China.

The protestors voiced particular concern over the fate of detained CAG members, with reports of individuals dying in custody under suspicious circumstances. Among the cases highlighted, one 82-year-old devotee suffering from colon cancer was reportedly denied bail, while a 75-year-old with multiple chronic illnesses was also refused release despite serious health issues.

According to information provided by the Chinese diaspora, over 5,000 members of The Church of Almighty God (CAG) have sought asylum abroad. However, protestors expressed growing concern for those at risk of deportation.

While many Western nations have granted asylum to CAG refugees, some countries continue to reject their applications, reportedly due to pressure from Chinese authorities and disinformation campaigns. There are increasing fears that refugees who are deported may face immediate arrest, lengthy prison sentences, or even enforced disappearance upon their return to China.

The demonstrators urged the international community to take stronger action to address China's religious persecution. They called for CAG refugees to be granted protection and urged global leaders to hold China accountable for its human rights violations. The protestors emphasized that religious freedom must be upheld as a fundamental human right.

As the protest concluded, the demonstrators made a commitment to continue their efforts to raise awareness and demand justice for persecuted believers in China. "The world cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities," one protestor declared. "We will not stop speaking out until our voices are heard, and our brothers and sisters are free." (ANI)