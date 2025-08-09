China's mega dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh's water security, economy: Report

Dhaka, Aug 9 (IANS) For Bangladesh, a nation where over 160 million people depend on the Brahmaputra - known locally as the Jamuna - the consequences of China building a colossal $170 billion hydropower dam in Tibet could be catastrophic, a report cited on Saturday.

"It represents more than just an engineering marvel — it stands as a stark indictment of Bangladesh’s misplaced diplomatic priorities and naive trust in Beijing. As this mega-dam threatens to devastate Bangladesh’s water security, economy, and environment, Dhaka’s leadership must confront an uncomfortable truth: their extensive courting of China has blinded them to the very real dangers of hydro-hegemony," a Northeast News report detailed.

It mentioned that the most damaging is the Chinese dam's impact on sediment flow as the nutrient-rich sediments carried by the Brahmaputra are essential for maintaining soil fertility across Bangladesh's delta region.

By blocking these sediments, the report stated, China’s dam threatens to undermine the "very foundation" of Bangladesh’s agricultural productivity, potentially reducing rice yields by millions of tons annually.

It detailed further that Bangladesh's leaders "would be wise to examine" China’s behaviour on other transboundary rivers, particularly the Mekong, where Beijing’s upstream dams have caused immense suffering for downstream nations, including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

"The lack of transparency surrounding the Brahmaputra project mirrors China's secretive approach on the Mekong. Despite repeated requests from Bangladesh for detailed environmental impact assessments and hydrological data, Beijing has provided minimal information, citing 'sovereignty' over its dam construction in Tibet. This opacity reflects a broader Chinese strategy of fait accompli—build first, negotiate later, if at all," the report highlighted.

Bangladesh, it said, must fundamentally "recalibrate its foreign policy" to address the China challenge by taking several concrete steps.

"Bangladesh should immediately demand that China halt dam construction until comprehensive environmental impact assessments are completed and shared with downstream nations. China's claims that the dam will have 'no negative impact' ring hollow, given Beijing’s refusal to provide detailed studies. Bangladesh should make clear that proceeding without proper consultation constitutes an unfriendly act incompatible with the bilateral partnership China claims to value," it cited.

The report mentioned further that Dhaka should work with India to establish a trilateral water-sharing framework that includes China.

"Rather than accepting Chinese unilateralism, Bangladesh and India should present Beijing with joint demands for transparent water management. The combined diplomatic weight of the two largest downstream nations could compel Chinese engagement in ways that isolated bilateral protests cannot achieve," the Northeast News report emphasised.

It also suggested that Bangladesh should accelerate economic and security cooperation with India to reduce Chinese leverage.

"This includes fast-tracking the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations, expanding connectivity projects, and deepening defence ties. Greater integration with India's $3.7 trillion economy provides Bangladesh with alternatives to Chinese financing and markets."

--IANS

/as