China renews alerts for rainstorms, mountain torrents, geological disasters

Beijing, Aug 16 (IANS) China renewed weather warnings Saturday for rainstorms, mountain torrents and geological disasters across multiple regions, authorities announced.

The National Meteorological Centre (NMC) issued a blue alert for rainstorms, forecasting heavy rainfall from Saturday to Sunday in parts of Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, Guangdong, Guangxi and Hainan.

A yellow alert for potential mountain torrents was jointly issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration (CMA), highlighting a relatively high risk in parts of Shandong and Hainan.

Separately, the Ministry of Natural Resources and the CMA issued a yellow alert for geological disaster risks in parts of Hebei, Shanxi, Shandong, Yunnan and Shaanxi, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Saturday evening, the CMA lowered its emergency response level for rainstorm-related meteorological disasters from Level-III to Level-IV.

Local authorities in the affected areas have been urged to implement necessary precautions to mitigate potential disasters.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. The emergency response system also has four tiers, with Level I being the most severe.

Earlier this week, mountain torrents in Yuzhong County, northwest China's Gansu Province, killed 15 people and left 28 missing, provincial emergency authorities said Tuesday.

Torrential rains that triggered the mountain torrents began hitting Yuzhong, which is under the jurisdiction of the provincial capital Lanzhou, as well as other areas of the capital city, on the evening of August 7, with precipitation reaching 220.2 millimeters by noon on August 8.

The provincial government launched an investigation and assessment of the disaster situation in Yuzhong, according to a circular released by the provincial emergency management department.

The publicity department of Lanzhou said that plans regarding the resettlement of relocated residents and reconstruction of affected areas had been preliminarily made.

