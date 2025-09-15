China opposes US demand for tariffs on Beijing over Russian oil purchase

Beijing, Sep 15 (IANS) China firmly opposes a US demand that Group of Seven (G7) and North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) countries impose tariffs of 50 to 100 per cent on China due to the country's purchase of Russian oil, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

In response to a media query, the spokesperson said China has always opposed trade and economic restrictions against China under the pretext of so-called "Russia-related" issues.

The US attempt to coerce relevant parties into imposing "secondary tariffs" on China over its purchase of Russian oil is a typical act of unilateral bullying and economic coercion, the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

Such a move seriously violates the consensus reached during a phone call between the two heads of state and could severely impact global trade and disrupt the stability of industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson added.

China strongly opposes this and will take all necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests if any party harms China's interests, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson expressed hope that the United States will act with caution, work in the same direction with China, and properly resolve trade differences through equal dialogue and consultation.

The spokesperson also urged relevant parties to uphold principles and work together with China to safeguard the international trade order and the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Last week, the US pressed its G7 partners to adopt tougher measures against Russia, urging them to impose tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

In a joint call with G7 finance ministers, US Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Friday, echoed President Donald Trump’s demand that allies step up efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues, which Washington says are fuelling the war in Ukraine.

The officials said the US has already moved ahead with punitive tariffs on nations that continue importing Russian oil, describing the policy as a cornerstone of Trump’s strategy to force Moscow to the negotiating table. They urged other G7 members — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom — to follow suit.

