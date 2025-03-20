China detains two protestant church members for "cult" activities

Beijing: China has arrested two members of a Protestant church in the eastern province of Anhui for refusing to join a state-supported organization, charging them with involvement in a "cult," as reported by Radio Free Asia.

The police in Fuyang city of Anhui province raided the Wheatseed Reform Church and detained two of its members under administrative detention for allegedly engaging in cult activities that pose a threat to society, according to the Weiquanwang rights website, RFA reported.

The two detained church members have hired lawyers and filed for an administrative review, but the Fuyang municipal government has not yet accepted or rejected the request, RFA reported.

The incident was also reported by the US-based Christian rights group China Aid. According to the group, the two church members recently received 15-day administrative detention sentences for "using cult activities to endanger society."

Local Christians believe the action is likely related to the church's refusal to join the Communist Party's Three-Self Patriotic Association, which oversees approved Protestant organizations.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping took office, the government has been conducting a nationwide crackdown on religious activities and venues associated with Muslims, Christians, and Tibetan Buddhists, which began in 2017.

Protestant churches are permitted to operate if they are part of the government-backed Three-Self Patriotic Association. The "three selfs" refer to self-governance, self-support, and self-propagation, essentially emphasizing a rejection of foreign influence, while the term "patriotic" signifies loyalty to the Chinese government, RFA reported.

China has numerous unauthorized "house churches" throughout the country, which are often raided by authorities. Even some "Three-Self" churches have occasionally been targeted as well.

Earlier, police and local authorities conducted a raid on the Xinyi Village Church in Huainan city, Anhui, detaining nine members, including Pastor Zhao Hongliang, RFA reported.

China's oppressive measures, particularly under Chinese President Xi Jinping, have been widely criticized for targeting various aspects of society, including freedom of expression, religious practices, and political dissent. (ANI)