China desperate to protect Myanmar's military regime in Naypyidaw

Dhaka: A series of infrastructure projects and economic hubs coming up under the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor (CMEC) will give Beijing access to the Indian Ocean in the garb of promoting bilateral economic and trade cooperation. CMEC is part of the controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and China's multi-stakeholder strategy involves increasing intervention and support.

Several Chinese economic hubs include key port cities and border zones linked by infrastructure projects. The Kyaukphyu Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is a cornerstone of China's economic interests while the Muse-Mandalay-Kyaukphyu corridor connects Yunnan to the Indian Ocean and Northern border Commercial and Economic Cooperation Zones (Muse and Chin Shwe Haw in northern Shan State and Kanpaikti in Kachin State).

September has seen a flurry of Myanmar Generals' visits to China after coup leader Min Aung Hlaing declared during his visit to Beijing earlier this month that the two neighbours are enjoying their "strongest ties ever".

Last week, Myanmar’s Defence Minister General Maung Maung Aye, Home Affairs Minister Lt. Gen. Tun Tun Naung and Navy Chief Admiral Htein Win made separate visits to Beijing focusing on expanding cooperation in drone and military technology, securing Chinese projects in Myanmar, and strengthening bilateral security ties.

There were parallel trips to China by Prime Minister Nyo Saw to Nanning, where he urged more Chinese investments; Central Bank Governor Than Than Swe visited the Huawei Global Cyber Security Transparency Centre in Dongguan, in Guangdong to discuss banking cooperation; and, Construction Minister Myo Thant to Guilin to discuss implementation of the BRI and CMEC projects.

Senior General and Chairman of the State Security and Peace Commission, Min Aung Hlaing visited China on the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations to further deepen strategic cooperation. On August 30, President Xi Jinping met Min Aung Hlaing in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Both leaders met again during the September 3 Victory Day Parade in Beijing marking the 80th anniversary of China's victory over Japan in World War II.

Immediately after Hlaing's visit to China, Myanmar’s junta-appointed Prime Minister U Nyo Saw attended the inaugural ceremony of China-ASEAN Business Leaders Forum with the theme ‘Connecting ASEAN through AI for Innovation of Digitalization and sharing the Future of Development’ at Nanning on September 17.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised that the event would enhance cooperation in trade, economy, and industry between China and ASEAN countries and also promote long-term sustainable development and mutual benefits in the region with close cooperation within the regional partners. Nyo Saw also attended an inauguration ceremony of 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit which took place at the Nanning International Convention Centre on the same day.

A former Lieutenant General, Nyo Saw is seen as a trusted aide of Hlaing. In Nanning, Prime Minister Nyo Saw held talks with Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng at the Liyuan State Guesthouse on September 16. Both sides discussed bilateral relations and further promotion of efforts to develop the socio-economic life of people of the two countries, enhancement of trade and investment, cooperation in anti-narcotic measures and combating human trafficking, online fraud and transnational crime, and further aid for humanitarian measures by China. Nyo Saw also met Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region Communist Party of China (CPC) Secretary Chen Gang and Chinese business leaders. Minister for Commerce U Chit Swe, Deputy Minister for Education Dr Zaw Myint also visited Nanning.

Separately, a Myanmar delegation led by Minister for Defence General Maung Maung Aye met with the Minister of National Defence of China Admiral Dong Jun in Beijing on September 17. During the meeting, both sides frankly discussed matters pertaining to bilateral defence cooperation, upholding peace and law enforcement in border areas, exchanging scholars and strengthening of existing friendly relations between the two nations.

On September 18, Myanmar delegation attended the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum under the theme, ‘Safeguarding the International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development Together.’ The ceremony commenced with the keynote address of Admiral Dong Jun. He addressed issues including Taiwan, the South China Sea and Beijing’s take on regional blocs formed by US allies. Minister General Maung Maung Aye participated in the 2nd plenary session of the forum and gave the plenary speech titled 'Strategic Mutual Trust and Security Cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region'.

Myanmar had its last free and fair elections on November 8, 2015 with the National League for Democracy (NLD) party forming a majority by itself in the parliament.

Now, Aung San Syu Kyi (ASSK) has become a global pariah, having failed in implementing her vision of Myanmar with the determination of taking forward the legacy of her father General Aung San, the Nationalist leader of Burma, instrumental in securing Burma’s independence from Great Britain.

Myanmar has been embroiled in a civil war between junta and ethnic armed groups. Junta leader, Min Aung Hlaing, who led the coup d'etat on February 1, 2021 has promised to hold general elections on December 28 this year and has threatened with severe retribution whoever criticises or hinders the election process.

China has expressed support for the planned election in this South East Asian nation, wherein the NLD will not be allowed to contest the election. Nearly 61 parties are in the election fray. Nine of the 61 parties registered for the forthcoming election will contest nationwide. The election may perpetuate the role of junta by proxy and might not be recognised by the US and the West.

The parties are junta's proxy Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP), the National Unity Party (NUP), the People’s Pioneer Party (PPP), and the People’s Party (PP) the Democratic Party of National Politics (DNP), the Myanmar Farmers Development Party (MFDP), the Shan and Ethnic Democratic Party (SEDP), the Women’s Party (Mon), and the National Democratic Force Party (NDF) will also compete in all constituencies across the country.

China trains, arms, and provides funding through trade to insurgents along its border and also far away, cultivating the Tatmadaw institutionally and its officers individually. There is a continuous engagement with all sides with no language barrier. Beijing has a serious geopolitical agenda besides economic and security interests. China remains the closest ally of Myanmar and has intervened directly in the ongoing conflict. It is desperate to protect the regime in Naypyidaw to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Myanmar.

(The writer is an expert on South Asia and Eurasia. He was formerly with Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses. Views expressed are personal)

