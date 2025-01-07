China Accuses Taiwan of Undermining Cross-Strait Relations Amid Rising Tensions

Taipei: China has accused Taiwan of undermining efforts to improve cross-strait relations, blaming the island for rejecting dialogue and escalating tensions between the two sides, Taipei Times reported.

An official familiar with cross-strait affairs stated that Taiwan's refusal to engage in talks and its heightened rhetoric have led to the breakdown in bilateral exchanges.

Despite these accusations, the official also placed blame on Beijing for its military activities around Taiwan, suggesting that China should not expect its delegations to be welcomed while its military continues to provoke the island.

The delay of the Twin City Forum in December, which was meant to involve exchanges between Taiwanese and Chinese officials, was attributed to China's failure to finalize its guest list, not any obstruction from Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), reported Taipei Times.

China had submitted a list of over 100 attendees for the forum, with Taiwan approving over 90% of the guests. However, the few individuals who were not approved were from China's Taiwan Affairs Office, which enforces Beijing's 22 guidelines against "Taiwan independence," a policy introduced in June 2023.

Taiwan's official explained that, while the MAC had long sought to lift the ban on group tours to China, it was the 22 guidelines that had made such a move impossible, Taipei Times reported.

Despite this, the official stated that many Taiwanese still find ways to visit China independently, though Taiwan remains committed to fostering goodwill with Beijing.

If China engages in dialogue or demonstrates positive action, Taiwan is open to revisiting the group tour ban and improving cross-strait relations.

Earlier, Taiwan's Ministry of Defence (MND) reported that 15 aircraft from the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and eight vessels from the PLA Navy (PLAN) were detected near Taiwan's territory. The MND said that 14 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"15 PLA aircraft and 8 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today," the MND stated, adding that the military had been closely monitoring the situation and responding accordingly.

In a related development, Taiwan's armed forces also tracked a satellite launch by China from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center (XSLC) at 4:00 a.m. (UTC+8). Although the rocket's flight path passed over central Taiwan and posed no immediate threat, Taiwan's military maintained vigilance during the operation.

Earlier this week, the MND also reported detecting seven PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels near Taiwan. Six of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan's MND initiated war-preparedness drills at strategic locations on the island and coordinated with the Coast Guard Administration to implement countermeasures. The ongoing tension stems from Taiwan's assertion of its independence, with the island operating as a de facto independent state with its own government, military, and economy.

China, however, views Taiwan as a breakaway province and continues to push for reunification under its "One China" policy, which asserts Beijing as the sole capital of China. The conflict has its origins in the Chinese Civil War, when the Republic of China (ROC) government retreated to Taiwan following the Communist Party's victory on the mainland.

As China continues its push for reunification, Taiwan remains steadfast in its stance on maintaining independence, a position supported by a significant portion of the island's population. (ANI)