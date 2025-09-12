Charlie Kirk murder: New video shows shooter jumping off college roof, fleeing

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have released a new video in the Charlie Kirk murder case showing a suspect fleeing the scene of the crime moments after a single bullet hit the conservative activist.

In the video, the suspect can be seen running across the roof, dropping over the edge, before entering a wooded area on the Utah Valley University campus after the shooting.

The FBI said in a statement, “Around 12 p.m. Mountain Time on September 10, 2025, the subject climbed up to a rooftop; after he shot and killed Charlie Kirk, he jumped off and ran away. He left a gun and ammunition in a wooded area near the university."

"Trace evidence collected from the rooftop scene included shoe impressions, a forearm imprint, and a palm print. Anyone with information in this case should call the FBI at 1-800-FBI or visit fbi.gov/utahvalleyshooting," it added.

The suspect is seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt, a hat, sunglasses and a backpack in the video.

DNA examinations of the crime scene were conducted to get more clues about the suspect.

The Utah Governor, during a briefing on Friday, stated that a "tremendous" amount of disinformation was circulating online and urged people not to share it further. "I think Charlie said it best, that when things get bad, we should put our phones down and spend time with our families. Our adversaries want violence," he said.

So far, no one has been arrested, but reports said police have got the name of a "person of interest".

A massive manhunt is underway to arrest the killer. The police have received more than 200 tips and are investigating multiple leads.

The FBI has announced a reward of $100,000 for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was delivering a lecture during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Thursday when a shot hit him in the neck, sparking panic among attendees. He was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the country’s most prominent conservative student organisation. He launched the Arizona-based group in 2012 at the age of 18, building it into a political powerhouse with over 800 chapters across US colleges. TPUSA became a central force in mobilising young conservative voters, particularly in the 2024 election, where it played a pivotal role in boosting Trump’s re-election campaign.