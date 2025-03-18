Ceasefire in danger? At least 200 killed as Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

The Israeli military said it was conducting extensive strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza while medics there reported casualties in a series of the most violent airstrikes since the January 19 ceasefire began.

The army did not provide more details about the strikes.

Three houses were hit in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza, a building in Gaza City, and targets in Khan Younis and Rafah, according to medics and witnesses.

The escalating violence comes amid disagreement between Israel and Hamas on how to sustain the three-phase ceasefire that began in January.

Arab mediators, backed by the United States haven't been able to hammer out differences between the two warring parties in talks held over the past two weeks.

At least 200 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, the health ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, adding that Israel carried out at least 35 airstrikes on the strip.

—Reuters