CBI coordinates deportation of three Red Notice subjects from India to Malaysia

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), acting as India’s National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, has successfully coordinated the deportation of three INTERPOL Red Notice subjects from India to Malaysia, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Those who have been deported include Sridharan Subramaniam, Pratifkumar Selvaraj and Navindren Raj Cumarason.

The deportation was carried out on Tuesday, January 27, through established INTERPOL cooperation mechanisms in close coordination with NCB-Kuala Lumpur.

The Malaysian authorities wanted these three individuals in connection with offences related to organised criminal activities, allegedly committed with common intent to carry out serious crimes aimed at obtaining material benefit, power, or influence.

According to the statement, NCB-Kuala Lumpur informed NCB-New Delhi that the Red Notice subjects were denied entry into India by immigration authorities upon their arrival from the United Kingdom at Mumbai International Airport.

Following this, Malaysian authorities formally sought India’s assistance to facilitate their deportation to Malaysia for further legal proceedings.

Acting on the request, an escort team from the Royal Malaysia Police arrived in Mumbai on January 25. With coordination and facilitation provided by NCB-New Delhi, along with the support of Indian immigration and other concerned agencies, the Malaysian escort team safely escorted the three accused back to Malaysia.

The CBI said the smooth execution of the operation highlights the robust bilateral cooperation between India and Malaysia in the field of law enforcement and demonstrates the effectiveness of INTERPOL channels in tackling transnational and organised crime.

The agency further noted that INTERPOL Red Notices remain a crucial instrument for international police cooperation, enabling law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate, detain, and facilitate the lawful return of fugitives, strictly in accordance with national laws and due process.

