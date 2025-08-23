CBI brings back fugitive extortionist Sunil Kumar from Azerbaijan, key member of Aman Sahu gang

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) In a major success against organised crime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of fugitive Sunil Kumar, a key member of the Aman Sahu gang, from Azerbaijan. Kumar was wanted by Jharkhand Police in multiple extortion cases and was brought back to India through INTERPOL channels on Friday.

According to officials, a three-member team of Jharkhand Police travelled to Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 19 to secure Kumar’s custody.

The team, along with the accused, landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on August 23. Sunil Kumar, who operated under the alias Mayank Singh, was wanted in FIR No. 175/2022 registered at Patratu, Bhadaninagar Police Station, Jharkhand.

He had been accused of sending threatening WhatsApp messages to coal transporters, railway contractors, and businesspersons, demanding extortion money. Several cases against him are registered in different states.

The fugitive is believed to be a close associate of gangster Aman Sahu, whose syndicate has been active in extortion rackets across Jharkhand and neighbouring states. The gang is accused of running a well-organised criminal network that systematically targeted contractors and business operators.

CBI, acting as India’s National Central Bureau (NCB) for INTERPOL, had issued a Red Notice against Kumar on October 10, 2024, at the request of Jharkhand Police. The agency later tracked him down in Azerbaijan with assistance from NCB-Baku. An official extradition request was routed to Azerbaijani authorities on January 7, 2025, through diplomatic channels.

“CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 100 wanted criminals have been returned to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels,” the agency said in its press statement.

The CBI’s International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU) worked closely with Azerbaijan’s authorities to execute the handover.

The development is being seen as a significant boost to Jharkhand Police’s crackdown on the Aman Sahu gang’s extortion network.

Kumar will now face investigation and trial in India for his alleged involvement in multiple cases of organised crime.

--IANS

sas/dan