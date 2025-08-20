Caring for Global South partners: India sends 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru

Lima, Aug 20 (IANS) In a significant gesture of solidarity with its Global South partners, India on Wednesday sent 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru, including 250,000 units of physiological saline solution to help patients battling dehydration in the South American country.

"Caring for each other as Global South partners -- India dispatches 32 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Peru. A consignment of 250,000 units of physiological saline solution will support patients suffering from dehydration in Peru," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

India-Peru relations have traditionally been cordial and friendly. The multifaceted bilateral cooperation covers a range of areas, including health and pharma, energy and mines, textiles and agriculture, science & technology, defence and space, capacity building, people-to-people contacts, and culture. India and Peru also cooperate closely on multilateral matters, according to the MEA.

In 2023, India handed over 1000 vials of Human Immunoglobulin to the Peruvian Health Ministry in the wake of an increasing number of cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

India has regularly delivered humanitarian aid to its Global South partners.

Meanwhile, a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines, along with ancillary supplies, was delivered to assist Bolivia in containing the outbreak of the disease.

Taking to X, MEA wrote, "India dispatched a consignment of 300,000 doses of Measles and Rubella vaccines along with ancillary supplies to support Bolivia in managing the outbreak of the disease. India stands by its friends in the Global South."

Following this, Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Government for donating 300,000 doses of the Measles and Rubella vaccine, describing the gesture as one of solidarity and timely support amid a growing health emergency in the country.

--IANS

scor/sd/