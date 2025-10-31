Caribbean reels from Hurricane Melissa’s destruction as death toll rises

Washington, Oct 31 (IANS) Parts of the Caribbean are assessing the extensive damage left by Hurricane Melissa after the powerful storm swept across the region, killing dozens and leaving widespread devastation in its wake.

Hurricane Melissa, one of the most intense Atlantic hurricanes on record, made landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday as a Category 5 storm before weakening as it moved across Cuba and the Bahamas. By Thursday morning, the hurricane was moving toward Bermuda, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC warned that “catastrophic flash flooding and landslides” would continue across parts of the Caribbean even as the storm weakened. The hardest-hit areas include Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, where severe flooding and destructive winds have damaged infrastructure, uprooted trees, and torn down power lines.

Local authorities said recovery and rescue operations were underway, though widespread power outages, communications failures, and blocked roads continued to hamper efforts. Officials reported more than 30 deaths across Jamaica, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic, and said the toll was expected to rise as more information comes in from isolated areas.

In Jamaica, floodwaters washed up four bodies in the southern parish of St. Elizabeth, where communities sustained some of the heaviest damage. “I am saddened to announce that four persons – three men and one woman – have been confirmed dead by the police in St. Elizabeth. They were discovered after being washed up by the flood waters generated by the hurricane,” said Desmond McKenzie, Jamaica’s Minister for Local Government and Community Development, in a statement.

Emergency relief flights began arriving at Jamaica’s main international airport, which reopened late Wednesday. Crews were distributing food, water, and medical supplies as helicopters delivered aid to remote communities cut off by collapsed bridges and impassable roads.

The devastation prompted international offers of assistance. “In the wake of Hurricane Melissa’s devastation of eastern Cuba, the Trump Administration stands with the brave Cuban people who continue to struggle to meet basic needs,” said U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He added that the United States was prepared to provide humanitarian assistance “directly and via local partners.”

Countries across the region and beyond have pledged support in the form of cash, food aid, and rescue teams as the Caribbean begins the difficult process of recovery.

