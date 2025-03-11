Canada's PM-designate plans to strengthen ties with India

Toronto: Canada's Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney said that Canada looked forward to strengthen India-Canada ties.

Carney said that Canada looked forward to strengthen ties with 'like-minded' countries, one of them being India.

"What Canada will be looking to do is to diversify our trading relationships with like-minded countries. And there are opportunities to rebuild the relationships with India- there needs to be a shared sense of values around that commercial relationship and if I am the Prime Minister, I look forward to the opportunity to build that," he said.

Canada's next leader is a relative political novice, coming instead from a decades-long career in finance where he steered governments through major global crises and periods of upheaval -- experience he's hoping to now leverage as he prepares to take over from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, CNN reported.

Carney was elected on Sunday to lead Canada's Liberal Party into the next federal elections later this year. While he has never run for elected office before, rumors have swirled for years about if -- and when -- he might foray into politics.

Carney stepped up in this role as Canada seeks to counter its looming trade war with US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, he said, "Thank you. Now let's build a stronger Canada, together," adding, "We're strongest when we are united."



On Sunday (local time), Carney stood up to Trump and told a crowd of Liberal Party supporters that Canada will never be a part of the US, The Hill reported.

"The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country. Think about it: If they, if they succeeded, they would destroy our way of life," The Hill quoted Carney as saying.

"And Canada never, ever will be part of America in any way, shape or form," he added.

He defended the retaliatory tariffs Trudeau imposed on the US. Carney said he plans to keep the retaliatory tariffs in place until Canada is shown "respect," as per The Hill. (ANI)