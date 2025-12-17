Cambodian civilian death toll in border clashes rises to 17: Ministry

Phnom Penh, Dec 17 (IANS) Cambodia said on Wednesday that the Thai military forces have continued airstrikes and artillery shelling into Cambodian territory, as the civilian death toll in Cambodia has risen to 17.

Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson Lt. Gen. Maly Socheata said since early Wednesday, the Thai forces had used tank-mounted machine guns, bombing drones, artillery and a F-16 fighter jet to attack several positions in Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey and Pursat provinces.

Socheata said that the total number of Cambodian civilians killed in the conflict reached 17, as the injured rose to 77, Xinhua news agency reported.

The conflict has also forced over 130,000 Cambodian families with about 438,000 individuals to flee their homes for safe shelters, according to official figures.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict has reignited since December 7, and both sides accused the other of initiating the attack.

Earlier on Tuesday, Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) had reaffirmed the country's stance regarding the Thailand-Cambodia border situation, saying that Cambodia is required to be the first to declare a ceasefire, ensure the ceasefire is genuine and sustainable and cooperate in mine clearance seriously and sincerely.

Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the MFA had emphasised at a press conference that Thailand's position has been consistent and clear, and it has been publicly expressed multiple times by the prime minister, foreign minister and spokesperson of the MFA.

She also revealed that Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will attend the ASEAN foreign ministers' special meeting concerning the Thailand-Cambodia situation on December 22, while attendance details for other ASEAN member states are being coordinated.

According to data released at the press conference, this round of Thailand-Cambodia conflict has killed 17 Thai soldiers and 16 Thai civilians, with more than 260,000 people displaced, as of Tuesday morning.

--IANS

int/jk/