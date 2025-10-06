Cambodia strengthens food control system to boost fish trade, market access

Phnom Penh, Oct 6 (IANS) Cambodia has made significant strides in establishing a robust food control system for the kingdom's fisheries sector as the CAPFISH-Capture: Post-harvest Fisheries Development project approaches its conclusion in December, said a joint press release on Monday.

Funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Fisheries Administration (FiA) of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), this initiative aligns with international food safety standards, paving the way for increased access to global markets and fostering local economic growth, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"The project has successfully established an official fisheries control system, providing technical guidelines that enhance quality assurance across the industry," the press release said.

"As a result, 22 Cambodian enterprises have received the Cambodia Quality Seal certification, boosting their credibility both domestically and internationally," it added.

Additionally, nine enterprises have adopted the CamTrace digital traceability tool, ensuring compliance with international tracking standards, the press release said.

"This project goes beyond reports and certifications; it represents a legacy of change and a symbol of hope for a more prosperous future in our fisheries sector," FiA's Director General Poum Sotha said.

Legal advancements are on the horizon, including the new Fisheries Law, which has been in effect since June 2025, the press release said, adding that this law aims to strengthen safeguards for sustainable fishing practices and protect marine resources.

Preparations are underway for the critical 2026 DG SANTE audit, which will facilitate the listing of Cambodian enterprises for export to the EU, it said, adding that FiA is also pursuing a memorandum of understanding with other ASEAN member states to enhance regional trade cooperation.

"Successfully passing this audit will unlock new market opportunities for low-risk fisheries products and solidify Cambodia's reputation as a trusted supplier of high-quality fish products," Koen Everaert, acting head of cooperation at the EU Delegation to Cambodia, said.

Sok Narin, UNIDO country representative, said the UN agency remains dedicated to supporting Cambodia in meeting global standards and expanding market access.

"Together, we are building a resilient fisheries sector that can thrive in a competitive global marketplace," he said.

