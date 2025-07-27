Cambodia says 80,000 villagers flee homes as border fighting with Thailand enters 4th day

Phnom Penh, July 27 (IANS) About 80,000 Cambodian villagers have fled their homes for safe refuge as armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas have entered a fourth day, a defence ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

"The number of evacuees in three provinces, namely Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey and Pursat, has risen to 25,000 families with up to 80,000 people," Cambodian Defence Ministry's Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson, Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, said in a press briefing.

She added that a total of 536 schools have been closed, affecting 130,000 students, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since the armed clashes between Cambodian and Thai soldiers over disputed border areas broke out on Thursday, more than 30 people have been killed from both sides, and more than 100,000 people have been evacuated to safe areas, according to figures provided by the two countries.

Both sides have accused each other of violating international law and opening fire first.

Cambodia's State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) on Saturday prohibited all flights from flying across fighting zones with Thailand, a spokesperson said.

Sinn Chanserey Vutha, who is also the SSCA's secretary of state, said all airlines had been informed to avoid flying over conflict zones and the scope of prohibition had been expanded to Poipet City, Pailin province and part of Siem Reap province.

"All flights have been instructed to avoid flying over these airspaces, and the planes must not fly lower than 1,200 meters above sea level," he said in an audio message released to the media.

Vutha said the measures were to ensure flight operations and the safety of the planes and passengers.

He added that as of 10 a.m. local time on July 26, international flights from Phnom Penh to Bangkok and Siem Reap to Bangkok are operating as usual, as planes altered their routes to avoid prohibited airspaces.

