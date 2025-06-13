Calls for restraint grow after Israel's military operation against Iran

Tokyo, June 13 (IANS) Japan on Friday condemned Israel's action against Iran, urging the parties concerned to calm the situation and exercise utmost restraint.

Addressing a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi said that peace and stability in the Middle Eastern region remains extremely important to Japan.

"On June 13th, Israel launched an attack on Iran's nuclear facilities. It is extremely regrettable that military means have been used in the face of continued diplomatic efforts to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue peacefully, including consultations between the United States and Iran. Japan strongly condemns this action to escalate the situation. The Government of Japan will continue to make all necessary diplomatic efforts to protect Japanese residents and to prevent further deterioration of the situation," Takeshi stated.

The remarks came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced earlier in the day that Israel has launched 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran, a targetted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat of nuclear weapons to Israel's very survival.

Qatar, issuing strong condemnation of Israel's attack on Iran, urged the international community to take moral responsibility in halting the conflict.

"The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and deep denunciation of the Israeli attack targetting the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Qatar considers the assault a blatant violation of Iran's sovereignty and security, as well as a clear breach of international law and its established principles. The State of Qatar voices its grave concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar.

"The State of Qatar underscores the urgent need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities and to act swiftly to halt these Israeli violations. The State of Qatar reaffirms its firm position in rejecting all forms of violence, and reiterates its call for restraint and the avoidance of escalation that could widen the scope of conflict and undermine regional security and stability," the statement added.

Singapore also expressed deep concern about the escalation of tensions in the region, urging all parties to exercise restraint.

"Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured in Israel or Iran. Given the volatile security situation, Singaporeans are advised to defer all travel to Israel and Iran. Singaporeans in Israel and Iran are advised to stay indoors, proceed to a safe shelter when alerted, monitor the news closely and heed the local government's advice. Please remain vigilant at all times," read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

