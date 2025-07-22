Bolivia thanks India for donating measles vaccine, hails 'timely' response

La Paz, July 22 (IANS) Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora on Tuesday extended heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Government for donating 300,000 doses of the Measles and Rubella (MR) vaccine, describing the gesture as one of solidarity and timely support amid a growing health emergency in the country.

"From the Plurinational State of Bolivia, we deeply thank the solidarity of the brotherly people and Government of the Republic of India for the donation of 300,000 doses of the MR vaccine against measles," President Arce posted on X.

He said the vaccines will significantly boost Bolivia's mass immunisation campaign for children aged 1 to 14, helping protect them amid the ongoing outbreak.

Bolivia declared a National Health Emergency on June 23 due to a sudden spike in measles cases across several departments.

In response, the Indian government promptly extended assistance by shipping MR vaccines along with necessary ancillary supplies.

A ceremonial handover of the vaccine consignment took place on Monday at El Alto Airport, where Indian Ambassador to Bolivia Rohit Vadhwana handed over the shipment to Bolivian Health Minister Maria Renee Castro Cusicanqui and Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda.

"The vaccines will help tackle the National Health Emergency declared by Bolivia," the Indian Embassy in La Paz said on X.

Foreign Minister Sosa described the donation as an "important and timely support" that came swiftly after the emergency declaration and demonstrates "India's solidarity with the Bolivian people, especially its children."

According to Bolivia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic channels and international agencies were activated soon after the emergency was declared.

India was one of the first to respond, reaffirming its commitment to the Global South.

"Fortunately, we have received positive and prompt responses. We are especially grateful for the immediate response from the Indian government, which demonstrates the strong ties that unite us in this battle for life," the Bolivian Foreign Minister stated.

Expressing "deepest appreciation" to India, Sosa said that the significant donation represented "not only concrete action of cooperation, but also a show of fraternity among peoples."

"These doses of hope reaffirm the commitment of both countries to continue strengthening historical ties of friendship and cooperation for the benefit of health and life," the Foreign Minister added.

