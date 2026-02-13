BNP chairman says party set for 'historic victory' in Bangladesh's national parliament election

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) Chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Tarique Rahman said that his party is set to secure a "historic victory" in the country's national parliament election, local media reported Friday.

Read More

In a separate statement, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi extended greetings and congratulations to the people of the country, hailing the party's victory in securing a majority of seats in the election, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to local media reports, preliminary vote counting results from constituencies across the country show that the BNP has secured more than half of the seats in the national parliament election held on Thursday.

Meanwhile, serious allegations of rigging, use of money to influence voters and violent incidents emerged across several parts of Bangladesh on Thursday as the country held its 13th parliamentary elections, local media reported.

Amid rising electoral misconduct, a Jamaat-e-Islami leader, Zainal Abedin, was detained and fined for distributing cash during voting in Ranashal village of Gorai Union of Mirzapur Upazila in Tangail District.

The mobile court magistrate and upazila Assistant Commissioner (AC Land), Tarek Aziz, imposed a fine of 3,000 Bangladeshi Taka while confirming the incident.

Violence erupted at several polling booths across Bangladesh on Thursday, leading to the death of a political leader as the voting was underway across the nation, local media reported.

Incidents started unfolding after polling began early morning, reflecting the deteriorating law and order situation and volatile security landscape in Bangladesh.

--IANS

int/rs