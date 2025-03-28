BNM hosts 6th Balochistan International Conference to address human rights abuses

Geneva: The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has hosted the 6th Balochistan International Conference in Geneva, gathering political leaders, journalists, and intellectuals to address the continuing human rights abuses and the exploitation of Balochistan by both Pakistan and China.

In a post on X, BNM stated, "Dr Naseem Baloch, Chairman of BNM, underscored the severe human rights abuses in Balochistan, including enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and the exploitation of the region's natural resources by Pakistan and China."

Baloch highlighted the historical importance of the day, reminding that 77 years ago, Pakistan forcibly integrated Balochistan. He stressed that this was not a peaceful incorporation, but rather an act of aggression against the Baloch people, betraying the region's sovereignty. Since that time, the people of Balochistan have suffered from harsh military actions, economic neglect, and widespread violence, as stated by BNM.

Baloch said, "Our homeland is bleeding. The so-called 'kill and dump' policy has transformed our land into a graveyard. Thousands of Baloch men, women, and children have been abducted, tortured, and left lifeless in the wilderness as a warning to those who dare to demand freedom. Thousands remain missing, with families left in a perpetual cycle of grief and uncertainty."

BNM highlighted that the conference also spotlighted the increasingly violent methods used by the Pakistani state, especially in its targeting of Baloch women. Historically, Baloch women have been at the forefront of resistance movements, but Baloch pointed out that they are now facing some of the most brutal forms of state violence.

Baloch shared the stories of two prominent women activists: Mahrang Baloch, who was abducted and imprisoned on false charges, and Sammi Deen Baloch, who was arrested and severely beaten for peacefully protesting. He stressed that these incidents are not isolated but part of a broader campaign to suppress the Baloch struggle for freedom, as cited by BNM.

Baloch emphasized that the ongoing repression in Balochistan is not just a series of human rights violations but clear crimes against humanity. He condemned Pakistan for violating international laws, such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, to which it is a signatory.

"How can Western democracies preach human rights while continuing to support a state that is committing genocide in Balochistan?," Baloch asked. "The silence in the face of these atrocities is not neutrality--it is complicity."

The BNM Chairman called for immediate international action, urging the United Nations to send an independent fact-finding mission to investigate Pakistan's actions in Balochistan.

He also called on human rights organizations, international media, and democratic nations to speak out against Pakistan's repression and support the Baloch people's right to self-determination.

In closing, Baloch made it clear that no amount of violence or oppression would break the Baloch spirit. "Despite the disappearances, massacres, and suffering, the Baloch struggle for freedom remains unshaken. We will not be silenced. We will not surrender," he declared.

BNM stated that the conference concluded with a call to action: "Let this gathering be more than just words. Let it be a commitment to raise awareness, take action, and stand with the oppressed. We owe it to the martyrs, the families searching for their loved ones, and the brave daughters of Balochistan who continue to resist tyranny."

According to BNM, the event featured speeches from notable figures such as Naseem Baloch, Willem Marx (Author and Journalist), Eleonora Mongelli (VP, Italian Federation for Human Rights - FIDU), John McDonnell (Member, British House of Commons), Naseer Dashti (Author and Historian), Said Alam (Pashtun Rights Advocate & PTM Leader), Lakhu Lohana (Secretary General, World Sindhi Congress), Ayesha Siddiqa (Political Scientist and Author), Mir Mohammad Ali Talpur (Veteran Baloch Activist and Columnist), Reed Brody (Commissioner, International Commission of Jurists), and Iman Mazari (Advocate and Human Rights Lawyer). (ANI)