BLA claims killing all seven Pak military personnel captured in Jan

Quetta, March 3 (IANS) The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) on Tuesday claimed that it has killed seven Pakistani military personnel captured during 'Operation Herof II' following Senior Command Council's order, local media reported.

In a statement, the BLA said that seven men related to regular units of the Pakistani military were sentenced by the 'Baloch National Court' for involvement in crimes, including enforced disappearances, abuses against civilians and other war crimes, 'The Balochistan Post' reported.

The BLA said it gave a seven-day ultimatum on February 14 for a prisoner exchange, which was later extended to 14 days on "humanitarian grounds". As per the statement, the group, during the extended period, concluded that Pakistani military authorities were "not serious" about the release of their personnel.

According to the statement released by the group, initial contacts regarding a possible prisoner exchange were used to buy time for military advances in the region while Pakistani forces simultaneously conducted operations involving gunship helicopters, drones and heavy deployments, The Balochistan Post reported.

The BLA stated that Senior Command Council contended that the humanitarian grace period was used for intensifying hostilities and target Baloch fighters, adding what it termed continued deception demonstrated that Pakistani forces only “only understands the language of strength and action”.

According to the statement, the sentences against all seven detainees were carried out on Tuesday as per the decision taken by the Baloch National Court. The BLA said that Pakistan military's high command bears responsibility for the death of seven military personnel, accusing it of prioritising “ego, military misadventures and cunning culture” over the lives of its own personnel.

Last month, the BLA claimed responsibility for a series of coordinated attacks across the Balochistan province, alleging that more than 80 people were killed, including personnel from the Pakistani military, police, intelligence agencies and counter-terrorism units. The group described the offensive as ‘Operation Herof Phase II’.

According to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, the coordinated attacks continued for nearly 10 hours and were carried out across multiple districts of Balochistan.

He said the operation targetted what the group described as key security, military and administrative installations.

The BLA claimed that its fighters struck locations in Quetta, Noshki, Mastung, Dalbandin, Kalat and several other towns. These areas are widely regarded as important military and administrative centres of the Pakistani state, The Balochistan Post reported.

In its statement, the BLA alleged that at least 84 members of Pakistan’s security forces were killed during the operation, while many others were injured. The group further claimed that 18 security personnel were taken captive during the attacks.

The militant organisation also asserted that more than 30 government properties were either seized or destroyed. These reportedly included government offices, banks and prisons. In addition, the group claimed that over 20 vehicles were set on fire as part of the coordinated assault.

The BLA further alleged that its fighters were able to temporarily disrupt the movement of Pakistani security forces in several areas, claiming control over certain zones for limited periods during the operation.

--IANS

akl/as