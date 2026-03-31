BJP slams Rahul Gandhi, says country's governance & infra development robust under PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, on Tuesday, reacted to comments made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, dismissing his allegations on fuel prices, LPG supply and India's economic and foreign policy stance, and asserting that the country's governance and infrastructure development remain robust under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Speaking to IANS, BJP National Spokesperson R. P. Singh said, "Rahul Gandhi is a fake leader. The fuel prices have not increased. The Indian government has taken the burden of excise on itself. There is no shortage of LPG. But the Opposition is deliberately trying to create a scarcity in the country. This will cause a loss to the country. They can oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they should not oppose the country.”

He also emphasised the Union government's focus on development, saying, "The Prime Minister is constantly worried about the infrastructure projects in the country. He is constantly trying to ensure that there are infrastructure projects in every state. At present, in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, many infrastructure projects will be carried out."

Reinforcing the Union government’s stance on energy security and foreign policy, BJP leader Gourav Vallabh said, "India has a crude oil reserve of more than 60 days. Logistic movement of kitchen gas is running smoothly. There is no shortage of raw oil in the supply. You can guess the foreign policy of the country and the power of the Union government by the fact that in the Strait of Hormuz, ships from all over the world were stopped. But the ships on which the Indian flag is waving, they are being given passes and exits. So this is the problem with the Congress party."

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statements, Vallabh added, "If I give a reaction to what Rahul Gandhi has said, he is saying that America has stopped sending oil to America. He is saying that they will train people to become housewives. I don't understand what he is saying. But I will definitely say that there is no place for politics of panic in the country. There is a place for politics of performance. There is a place for politics of governance."

Both leaders reiterated that India's economic fundamentals, supply chains and infrastructure growth trajectory remain strong, and accused the Opposition of attempting to distort facts for political gain.

--IANS

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