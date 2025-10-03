Bill Gates lauds India's rise as 'global leader in innovation'

Seattle, Oct 3 (IANS) Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder, appreciated India as a global leader in innovation, noting that its pioneering solutions have the potential to benefit millions of lives across the Global South, during an event in Seattle, the United States.

Addressing the event organised by the Indian Consulate General in Seattle in partnership with the Gates Foundation, Gates expressed hope to continue partnering with India on its journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047.

“It's fitting that we're coming together on the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. The ideals he championed, the equality and dignity of every person, are foundational to the work we do. Today, India stands as a global leader in innovation and is pioneering solutions with the potential to save and improve millions of lives across the Global South. We look forward to continuing to partner with India on its journey toward Viksit Bharat 2047,” said Gates, the Chair and Board Member of the Gates Foundation.

The event was also attended by the senior leadership of Washington and the Seattle City government.

Held at the Bill Gates Foundation on the occasion of the 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, it showcased Indian culture, arts, and cuisine.

The celebration coincided with the Gandhi Jayanti and International Day of Non-Violence celebrations in the Greater Seattle area, also featured a special address on the ‘Relevance of Gandhian Values in Contemporary World Order’ by Jonathan Granoff, President of the US Global Security Institute.

According to the Indian Consulate General in Seattle, earlier on Thursday, a commemorative event was also held at the Statue of Mahatma Gandhi near the Bellevue Public Library, where Bellevue City Council leadership joined in honoring the legacy of the Mahatma.

In addition, another commemorative function was hosted earlier in the day at the Seattle Center (near the base of the Space Needle), and floral tributes were offered at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi by Washington State Senator Vandana Slatter in the presence of Eddie Rye, Chairman and Founder of the Martin Luther King (MLK) – Gandhi Foundation.

“A large cross-section of Indian-American leadership attended these events in Seattle and Bellevue, respectively, which also featured a special rendition of Gandhi’s favourite hymns by young school children,” the Indian Consulate General stated.

