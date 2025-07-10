Beijing issues 'blue alert' for rainstorms

Beijing, July 10 (IANS) Beijing issued a 'blue alert' for rainstorms on early Thursday morning and initiated a Level-IV flood control emergency response across the city.

Heavy rainfall had already hit Beijing by the night of Wednesday. The Beijing meteorological observatory issued a blue rainstorm warning at 6.33 a.m. (local time) on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to data released by the municipal meteorological department at around 7 a.m., on Thursday morning, most areas of the city are expected to experience intense precipitation with an hourly rainfall exceeding 30 mm and a six-hour accumulation surpassing 50 mm.

Mountainous and hilly regions face potential secondary disasters such as flash floods, mudslides, and landslides triggered by the downpour, while low-lying areas may suffer from waterlogging.

Beijing activated a citywide Level-IV flood control emergency response at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Local authorities advised all relevant departments to implement flood prevention measures and urged the public to stay updated on forecasts, carry rain gear, and avoid sheltering near high-rise buildings or billboards.

Drivers were advised to exercise caution on slippery roads and steer clear of flooded sections.

China has a four-tier weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. The national emergency response system also has four tiers, with Level I being the highest.

Earlier, torrential rains swept across several parts of China on July 9 as Tropical Storm Danas drenched the Asian country's coastal tech hubs while monsoonal rains further inland unleashed deadly landslides and flash floods, the media reported, citing officials.

Notably, China faces threats from extreme weather, which experts have linked to climate change.

Every year, the impact threatens commercial activity, alongside loss of life, as flood defence systems are believed to be overwhelmed.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors as Danas - which has weakened from a typhoon – began releasing the water it had sucked up over the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait on the Chinese coastal provinces of Zhejiang and Fujian.

