B'desh Prez Shahabuddin, PM Tarique Rahman pay tribute to 1971 martyrs on Independence Day

Dhaka, March 26 (IANS) Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday paid homage to the 1971 Liberation War martyrs by laying wreaths at the National Memorial, marking the country's 56th Independence and National Day.

Read More

Following the wreath-laying, the President and PM observed a moment of silence as a mark of respect to the memories of the Liberation War martyrs.

Both leaders also signed the visitors' book at the memorial premises, local media reported.

The nation observes Independence Day and National Day on March 26 in honour of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence.

The armed struggle for independence commenced in the early hours of March 26, 1971, following the brutal crackdown on the unarmed Bangladeshis by the Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971, referred to as "Genocide Day".

Bangladesh achieved independence on December 16, 1971, after a nine-month war that claimed three million lives and saw widespread atrocities against two lakh women, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported.

Extending greetings on the occasion, PM Tarique called on the citizens to work together to build a developed, prosperous and dignified Bangladesh.

"March 26 is a glorious and historic day in our national life. On this day, I remember with profound respect the nation's finest sons, whose sacrifices enabled us to achieve an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. At the same time, I recall with deep gratitude the brave freedom fighters who took part in the Liberation War, the mothers and sisters who suffered oppression and all those who devoted themselves to the struggle for independence. I pray for the eternal peace of the departed souls of all the martyrs," read a statement issued by the PM on Wednesday.

Urging people to uphold the spirit of "national unity, mutual tolerance and patriotism", the PM said, "Let us draw inspiration from the significance of the Great Independence and National Day and dedicate ourselves, from our respective positions, to the welfare of the country. Together, let us work to build a developed, prosperous and dignified Bangladesh."

As Bangladesh celebrates Independence Day, critics warn that several forces are still attempting to undermine the ideals and principles of the Liberation War, which they said gained ground during the eighteen-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has also slammed the previous Yunus-led interim government over the issue, alleging that during the tenure of the interim government, the trial process of several war criminals was halted, and many convicted individuals were released.

"A death-row war criminal was even made a member of the National Parliament, thereby dishonouring the sacrifice of millions of martyrs," she said.

Hasina added that in continuation of this trend, "there are ongoing efforts to deliberately undermine the sacred memory of the martyrs and to rehabilitate collaborators" of the Pakistani forces in various ways.

"This is not only a distortion of history but also an attack on the spirit of the freedom fight," she noted.

Emphasising the unity shown during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the former PM said that any attempt to rehabilitate the killers and reintroduce Pakistani ideology in the country must be resisted through national solidarity.

--IANS

scor/sd/