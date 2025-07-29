B'desh: NCC urges political parties to complete reforms within two years of forming govt

Dhaka, July 29 (IANS) The National Consensus Commission (NCC) of Bangladesh has urged the political parties participating in the second round of the dialogue to pledge their commitment to implement the reform proposals outlined in the draft of 'July National Charter 2025', within two years of forming the government after the next general election, local media reported.

Confirming the development, Ali Riaz, Vice-Chairman of the Consensus Commission, said that on Monday, the draft document had been handed over to all parties engaged in the reform dialogue.

"We commit to completing all necessary constitutional and legal reforms within two years of the formation of the government that follows the adoption of this Charter, to ensure their sustainability," the draft said.

The Commission, which is expected to finalise the charter by July 31, has asked the political parties to submit their opinions by Wednesday, Bangaldesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

Reports suggest that during the second round of the dialogue, the commission held discussions on 20 issues and reached an agreement only on 12 amid disputes among major political parties.

Various issues, including the formation of the caretaker government and appointment process of the Chief Adviser of the caretaker government, fundamental principles of state policy, appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies, formation process and structure of the Upper House, women's seats in the Parliament and election process of the President were not resolved.

Last month, the second phase of discussions involving 30 political parties and the NCC was launched as political uncertainty and instability continued to grip the country.

The latest round of talks was aimed at completing the recommendations of various reform commissions set by the interim government under Muhammad Yunus and drafting the July Charter.

Reports suggest that as preparations for the 13th National Parliamentary election of Bangladesh began, Chief Advisor Yunus held a meeting with top officials of the law enforcement agencies in the country, as confirmed by the Chief Advisor's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam and Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

Bangladesh has been gripped by extreme lawlessness since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile in a separate development, Home Affairs Advisor of the interim government, Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, alleged that the interim government is not getting cooperation from relevant authorities to control the growing menace of drugs in the country.

Addressing reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday afternoon, he made the remarks without naming anyone.

"Drugs have infiltrated our society. Although the number of arrests has increased, only the carriers are being caught, but the godfathers are not being caught. We have several organisations behind the godfathers not being caught, and they also bear some responsibility. We are not getting all kinds of cooperation from everyone. I don't want to say for now who I am not getting cooperation from," the Home Advisor said.

