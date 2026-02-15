B'desh: Jamaat-e-Islami chief congratulates Tarique Rahman after BNP's election victory

Dhaka, Feb 15 (IANS) Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Dr Shafiqur Rahman has congratulated Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman following the party’s landslide victory in the recent parliamentary elections and his expected assumption of the office of Prime Minister.

In a detailed post on his official X account, Dr Shafiqur Rahman highlighted the significance of Tarique Rahman’s recent visit to his residential office and described the engagement as “an important moment in our national political journey.”

He said the meeting was welcomed “in a spirit of dialogue and responsibility” and expressed hope that it would signal “a new chapter of institutional maturity and mutual respect” in Bangladesh’s political landscape.

Outlining his party’s vision for the country, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief said, “We envision building a Bangladesh that is free from fascism, sovereign in its decision-making, and founded upon justice.”

He affirmed that Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, along with the 11-party alliance, “remains committed to establishing a prosperous, stable, and modern state grounded in democratic values and constitutional governance.”

Referring to their discussions, Dr Shafiqur Rahman said Tarique Rahman had “reaffirmed that steps are being taken regarding incidents of post-election violence, including actions to address harm against opposition supporters and minority communities.”

He welcomed the assurance and stressed that “no citizen, regardless of political affiliation, should face intimidation or insecurity” in the country.

While pledging cooperation on issues of national importance, the Jamaat-e-Islami leader emphasised his party’s responsibility to function as a principled opposition.

“We will cooperate fully on matters of national interest, yet we will discharge our constitutional duty as a firm and principled opposition,” he wrote.

He added, “Where the government acts in the public interest, we will support. Where accountability is required, we will speak,” underlining the party’s commitment to democratic oversight.

Clarifying his party’s approach, he said, “Our objective is not confrontation but correction; not obstruction, but oversight,” indicating a constructive role in parliamentary functioning.

Dr Shafiqur Rahman also said that people expect the new parliament to uphold democratic values and governance standards.

“The people deserve a parliament that safeguards justice, protects rights, and advances the nation with stability and confidence,” he stated.

The statement comes amid Bangladesh’s political transition following the BNP’s electoral victory, with Tarique Rahman expected to play a central leadership role in the formation of the new government after returning from prolonged exile.

The development reflects evolving political dynamics in Bangladesh as parties signal their positions and expectations ahead of the formation of the new administration.

