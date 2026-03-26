B'desh Independence Day: Awami League reaffirms commitment to uphold Liberation War ideals

Dhaka, March 26 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League on Thursday reiterated its commitment to uphold the principles of the 1971 Liberation War, defend democratic values, and pursue economic emancipation on the occasion of the country’s 56th Independence Day.

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The nation observes Independence Day and National Day on March 26 in honour of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country’s independence, local media reported.

The armed struggle for independence commenced in the early hours of March 26, 1971, following the brutal crackdown on the unarmed Bangladeshis by the Pakistani forces on the night of March 25, 1971, referred to as "Genocide Day".

Recalling Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Awami League paid tribute to him -- describing him as the supreme architect of Bangladesh’s freedom, whose leadership guided the nation from "oppression to independence".

“On the night of 25 March 1971, as the Pakistani military launched the massacre known as Operation Searchlight, Bangabandhu made the historic declaration of Bangladesh’s independence. Though he was arrested shortly after, his call for freedom spread across the land -- carried by courageous leaders and freedom fighters and broadcast through resistance channels -- igniting the great Bangladesh Liberation War," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

“Under the leadership of the Bangladesh Awami League, the struggle did not end with independence in 1971. The commitment has always been to uphold the true spirit of liberation -- building a democratic, just, and prosperous Bangladesh. The pursuit of economic freedom remains central to realising the full promise of independence for every citizen,” it added.

Stressing that the nation faces profound challenges, the Awami League called the “militant attacks and vandalism" during July 2024 demonstrations not only isolated incidents, but also direct assaults on the ideals and symbols of the country’s 1971 Liberation War.

“Freedom fighters were humiliated, national symbols were destroyed, and law and order deteriorated alongside a weakening economy," it added.

The party expressed serious concerns over what it described as a lack of commitment to the values of 1971 during the eighteen-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus regime and under the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government.

Reaffirming its pledge to the nation, the Awami League said, “The independence of Bangladesh is not merely territorial -- it is ideological. To protect it, we must uphold the spirit of the Liberation War, defend democracy, and continue the journey toward true economic emancipation.”

--IANS

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