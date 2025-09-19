B'desh: BNP slams Islamist parties' street protests, calls proportional representation demand 'undemocratic'

Dhaka, Sep 19 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) slammed the joint street programmes announced by several radical Islamist parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, arguing that pressing for demands, such as the proportional representation (PR) system in elections, is ‘not good for democracy’.

Addressing reporters at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka upon his return from Singapore on Thursday evening, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the remarks.

“I think such programmes are unnecessary. The talks (with the Consensus Commission) have not ended yet. Talks are still going on… At a time when discussions are underway, calling such programmes only means creating unnecessary pressure,” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Fakhrul as saying.

“In my view, this (movement by Islamic parties) is neither good for democracy nor helpful for taking the right decisions,” he added.

Reaffirming BNP’s position on the PR system, the BNP leader said that his party does not support such an electoral system.

“We think there is no need for PR in Bangladesh. Discussions are ongoing at the July Charter. We have agreed on several issues… and those matters can be addressed when the time comes,” Fakhrul added.

Meanwhile, amid escalating political conflict ahead of next year’s election, seven Islamic political parties announced a three-day programme from Thursday, pressing a common set of demands, including holding the national election in February under the July Charter and introducing the PR system.

The parties comprise Jamaat-e-Islami, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Nizam-e-Islam Party, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon, and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA).

The leaders of the Islamist parties warned that Bangladesh could face a "major disaster" if the charter is not granted a legal basis before the next polls, as they staged protest rallies on Thursday in Dhaka,local media reported.

“We have demanded that the upcoming election be held on the legal basis of the July Charter. But one party is creating obstacles, saying such constitutional reforms are unnecessary. This is going against people's aspirations,” Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star quoted Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, as saying, addressing a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Dhaka.

Simultaneously, during a rally at the north gate of the mosque, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Secretary General Jalal Uddin Ahmed said, “If the July Charter is not implemented, a national disaster will be inevitable. No electoral process without it will bring any good to the country or the nation.”

On the other hand, Islami Andolan Bangladesh severely criticised the BNP for objecting to the PR system despite its claim of having public support.

The parties that earlier collaborated with Yunus to overthrow the democratically elected government of the Awami League, led by Sheikh Hasina, are now at loggerheads over reform proposals.

