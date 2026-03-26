Bangladesh's Independence Day celebrated with cultural fervour in Assam and Tripura

Guwahati/Agartala, March 26 (IANS) Bangladesh's Independence Day and National Day were celebrated with enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy across Assam and Tripura on Thursday, marking the 55th anniversary of the historic occasion.

Read More

The Assistant High Commissions (AHCs) of Bangladesh in Guwahati and Agartala organised a series of programmes to commemorate the day.

The events featured cultural performances by renowned artists and singers, along with discussions highlighting the historical and contemporary significance of the occasion.

In both cities, special evening receptions and cultural programmes were organised in honour of distinguished guests from various Northeastern states of India.

Marking the occasion, troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets and greetings with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) at several border outposts along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, symbolising the enduring goodwill between the two nations.

In Agartala, the Tripura Assembly Speaker Ram Pada Jamatia, Higher Education Minister Kishore Barman, Rajya Sabha member and state BJP President Rajib Bhattacharjee, and Bangladesh's Assistant High Commissioner Hasan Al Bashar Abul Ulayee addressed the gathering.

In his speech, Jamatia emphasised the need to further strengthen India-Bangladesh relations for the welfare of people in both countries.

Referring to the tenure of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Tripura Assembly Speaker stressed the importance of improving connectivity through waterways and railways, as well as enhancing bilateral trade.

Recalling his student days during the 1971 Liberation War, the veteran tribal leader spoke about the immense suffering endured by refugees, who had taken shelter in Tripura.

Assistant High Commissioner Ulayee noted that nearly four million Bangladeshis sought refuge in Tripura during the 1971 war, and expressed gratitude for the support extended by the people of the state to those affected.

In Guwahati, the Independence and National Day was observed with due solemnity at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission.

The programme began on Thursday morning with Bangladesh Assistant High Commissioner in Guwahati, Zikrul Hasan Fahad, hoisting the national flag, accompanied by the country's national anthem.

A ceremonial contingent of the Assam Police presented a state salute.

Messages issued by the Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman, and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam were read out in the presence of officials and staff at the Chancery premises.

Special prayers were also offered for the martyrs and freedom fighters, who sacrificed their lives during the 1971 Liberation War.

Among those present was Tasir Uddin Ahmed, a decorated Bangladeshi freedom fighter and father of the Assistant High Commissioner Zikrul Hasan Fahad.

In his address, Fahad paid tribute to the courageous freedom fighters and members of the Indian Armed Forces, who fought alongside the Mukti Bahini during the 1971 Liberation War.

The origins of Bangladesh's Independence Day trace back to March 26, 1971, when leaders of the then East Pakistan declared their resolve to achieve independence following military crackdowns by Pakistani military.

Under the leadership of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a guerrilla war was launched against Pakistani military.

The conflict eventually escalated into a full-scale India-Pakistan war, culminating in the surrender of nearly 93,000 Pakistani troops in Dhaka on December 16, 1971.

India became the first country to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation.

According to accounts from Bangladeshi freedom fighters and experts, the nine-month-long Liberation War witnessed widespread atrocities, with more than three million people killed and over 600,000 women subjected to sexual violence.

Additionally, more than 10 million people were displaced from their homes during the conflict.

--IANS

sc/khz