Bangladeshi diaspora writes to Italian PM Meloni, highlights human rights violations under Yunus regime

Rome, Oct 11 (IANS) The Bangladeshi diaspora has written to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, condemning attacks, orchestrated by Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, on "free" and "democratic political culture" in Bangladesh.

In two separate letters conveying the same message, the Bangladeshi community in Italy described Yunus' administration as "unelected" and without a democratic mandate to govern.

It accused the interim government of repeatedly postponing elections and denying Bangladeshi citizens their right to vote by banning the Awami League.

Under these conditions, it stressed that no election can be "free, fair, or truly participatory".

"Under Yunus's rule, political persecution is rampant. Innocent members and supporters of the Awami League have been victims of discrimination, violent attacks, and baseless, politically motivated charges by a manipulated judiciary," read the letter.

It also mentioned that hundreds of Awami League members have been arbitrarily detained, and over 200 supporters have been killed since the interim administration assumed power.

"The motivation is clear: to silence dissent and eliminate the Awami League from the country's political landscape," it added.

The letter noted that cases of violent crime, looting, robbery, rape, and murder have reached "unprecedented levels" under the Yunus regime, including over 600 cases of lynching and more than 2,500 cases of torture, much of which was religiously motivated.

"Today, religious minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians, suffer unpardonable acts of violence and persecution at the hands of radical and, in some cases, terrorist groups," it added.

Highlighting the cases against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the letter said, "Bangladesh's national court, the International Crimes Tribunal, is now presiding over a show trial of the country's democratically elected leadership, denying the right to fair legal representation."

According to the diaspora, once the "free and pluralistic media landscape" of Bangladesh has been "silenced by a wave of repression", with over 160 journalists deemed close to the previous Awami League government having their press accreditations suspended.

Additionally, several high-profile journalists have been arrested and detained, some on false murder charges, with limited access to lawyers, their only "crime" being the expression of views contrary to the interim government.

Raising concern, the letter stated that despite this harsh reality, during a recent visit to Bangladesh, the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights praised the interim administration.

"The international community must not allow such narratives to remain unchallenged, allowing an undemocratic government to use its illegitimate power to stifle multiparty democracy, deprive its people of fundamental rights, and allow serious human rights violations to persist," the letter concluded.

--IANS

scor/sd/