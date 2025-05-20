Bangladesh: Yunus administration gives green signal to another Pakistani airline to operate from Dhaka

Dhaka, May 20 (IANS) In yet another significant development highlighting the growing bonhomie between the two countries, the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has granted permission to another private Pakistani airline, Air Sial, to operate direct flights between Dhaka and Karachi.

CAAB Chairman Monjur Kabir Bhuiyan was quoted by the local media as saying that a formal order will be issued later on Tuesday after which the ministry will appoint a General Sales Agent (GSA) and apply for flight slots.

Once operational, Air Sial flights will allow Bangladeshi passengers to not only travel to Pakistan but also transit through the country to other international destinations, bdnews24.com reported.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) had formally revived the proposal for operating direct flights during a meeting with Bangladesh's Advisor for Travel and Tourism Sheikh Bashir Uddin in Dhaka on January 12, earlier this year.

"Pakistani businesses are keen to invest and expand trade with Bangladesh. However, challenges such as visa complications and the lack of direct flights have created barriers," the FPCCI President said.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral trade between the two countries, simplification of visa procedures, launching of direct flight operations between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and future investment prospects were discussed in detail.

The Pakistani business delegation had expressed its interest in investing in agricultural production and marketing, education, tourism and ceramic sectors in Bangladesh. It also invited the Bangladeshi business delegation to invest in Pakistan under export facilitation scheme of the Pakistani government while stating that a trade expo will soon be organised in Bangladesh.

The last Pakistani airline to fly directly to Bangladesh was Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) which ceased operations on the route in 2018 due to low booking rates and financial losses.

Earlier in February, CAAB had approved Fly Jinnah to operate direct flights on the Karachi-Dhaka route.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported that Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain had said that, if approved, Air Sial may be able to commence flights to Dhaka within two months.

The prospect of renewed direct flights gained momentum under the current administration led by Muhammad Yunus following a shift in Dhaka-Islamabad relations after the fall of the Awami League government in August 2024.

