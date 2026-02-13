Bangladesh: Voters praise violence-free election as BNP heads for government formation

Dhaka, Feb 13 (IANS) Bangladesh witnessed what many described as one of its most peaceful and participative elections in recent years, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)-led alliance secured a decisive mandate in the 13th parliamentary polls, paving the way for Tarique Rahman to form the next government.

Speaking to IANS in Dhaka, local residents expressed satisfaction over the smooth conduct of polling. “It was a good election. The public participated well, and there was no violence, Alhamdulillah. We were expecting a lot of violence here, but thankfully it concluded peacefully without any violence. The election has been fair and free,” said a resident.

Another voter, Misba Rehman, said the polls marked a significant moment for ordinary citizens. “This was a good election. As an ordinary citizen, I saw it as free and fair, with very little violence. Everyone was happy to cast their vote, especially young voters. They were enthusiastic about casting their vote, and there was no manipulation,” he said.

He added that the victory comes with major responsibilities. “I think it is a big victory for them, but this is a big responsibility as well. There are big challenges, too, as the economy is not performing well and there is global turmoil,” he noted.

Echoing similar sentiments, Mohammad Refayet Ullah Mirdha, former President of the Economic Reporters' Forum, termed the outcome a “major victory” for the BNP. “Since they have already won most of the seats, I would say this is a major victory for the BNP. They will need to work hard and sincerely to win the hearts of the people. The public has high expectations from them, and I hope the BNP will use its experience to serve the people and the nation effectively,” he said.

Calling it a clear mandate, he added, “It is the people’s mandate. I believe the people have exercised their votes wisely, and the BNP has been working for many years to win their trust. That is why the BNP secured a landslide victory.”

According to unofficial results cited by local media, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led alliance has won 210 seats, setting the stage for party chairman Tarique Rahman to lead the new government.

Earlier in the day, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on the victory. Taking to social media platform X, he said the mandate reflected the trust of the Bangladeshi people in his leadership and reiterated that India would continue to support a democratic, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh.

Tarique, who cast his vote at Gulshan Model High School and College Centre in Dhaka, had expressed confidence in his party’s prospects, saying the people of Bangladesh had been waiting for this moment for over a decade.

The son of former President late Ziaur Rahman and former Prime Minister late Khaleda Zia, Tarique assumed leadership of the BNP after his mother’s death last year. With this electoral triumph, he is now set to lead Bangladesh at a time when the country faces economic headwinds and a challenging global environment.

