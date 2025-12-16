Bangladesh Victory Day: Ex-PM Hasina warns of re-emergence of defeated forces of 1971 war

Dhaka, Dec 16 (IANS) As Bangladesh marks Victory Day, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed concern over the re-emergence of defeated forces in the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan.

Hasina recalled that after nine months of struggle under the leadership of the Awami League, on December 16, 1971, the nation achieved victory with immense sacrifice, forcing the occupying Pakistani forces to surrender.

"Alongside the pride of victory, it must be said with sorrow today that the defeated forces of 1971 have once again risen. Under the guise of an anti-discrimination movement, they laid a trap of deception, spread planned terror, and illegally seized power," read a statement issued by the former PM, which was posted on Awami League's social media platform X.

Hasina said that during the 2024 protests in Bangladesh, which ultimately led to her ouster, it was Bangabandhu's home, Dhanmondi 32, which was attacked foremost. This was followed by a series of attacks on the Liberation War memorials.

"On 5 August, the first attack was directed at Bangabandhu himself. The historic house at Dhanmondi 32, deeply intertwined with the memories of the Bengali struggle for freedom and the Liberation War, was set on fire; it was from there that Bangabandhu had declared independence. Across the country, statues and memorials of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War were demolished, the Liberation War Museum was looted, and even killing fields and memorials were not spared," she added.

Slamming the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, Hasina alleged that for nearly the past 17 months, anarchy has prevailed nationwide, with the Liberation War itself becoming the prime target.

"Freedom fighters are being physically attacked, slander is being spread against the Father of the Nation, and fabricated narratives are being presented to diminish the glory of the Liberation War. The generation of the Liberation War is being labelled as the 'worst generation'. Convicted war criminals have been released," she stated.

Conveying greetings to citizens of Bangladesh on Victory Day and paying tribute to the freedom fighters, she urged the people to hold firmly to the spirit and values of the Liberation War during these challenging times.

"We will defeat the defeated forces once again. Just as on December 16, 1971, Bangladesh's victory will come again under the leadership of the Awami League. This Bangladesh, born of the achievements of the Liberation War, will not be allowed to be lost to the conspiracies of a handful of deceivers," the former PM asserted.

