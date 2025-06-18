Bangladesh: University students demand restoration of Bangabandhu Hall's name

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) A large number of students from Jahangirnagar University in Bangladesh submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan on Wednesday, demanding restoration of the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall at the university.

Citing sources, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported that following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, some people called for the renaming of various establishments in the university that were earlier named after members of the Hasina family. Subsequently, on February 5 this year, the students were asked to remove nameplates of four residential halls and the university syndicate was asked to assign new names.

In response, on March 17, the syndicate cancelled the names of Sheikh Russell Hall, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, Sheikh Hasina Hall and Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall.

Reports suggest that the authorities invited proposals for new names recently from various stakeholders of the University for the renaming of the establishments. As part of this process, the university's cultural organisation 'Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance' submitted the memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor, proposing restoration of the name of Bangabandhu.

"The 1971 Liberation War and the July Movement stem from the same sense of liberation. 1971 and 2024 are not rivals but rather are manifestations of the same sense of liberation. Therefore, the evil attempt to deny an important person like Bangabandhu, under whose leadership Bangladesh won the 1971 war of independence, and to position '71 and '24 as rivals is actually the mentality of the autocratic regime," read the memorandum.

Meanwhile, in a separate development on Wednesday, 'Anjali Loh Mor' - a sculpture unveiled in January 2024 at Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University (JKKNIU) in Trishal during former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's regime - was dismantled on the orders of the university administration. The decision led to widespread criticism as students of the university alleged that it reflected vendetta, local media reported.

The sculpture was constructed with a budget of four crore for the beautification of the campus ponds.

"The removal of the sculpture, built as part of beautifying the university's only pond, is deeply upsetting. It was one of the campus's most aesthetically pleasing installations. The administration could have explored preservation or redesign options instead of demolishing it outright," a student told local media on condition of anonymity.

