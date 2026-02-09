Bangladesh: TIB condemns detention of journalists by army

Dhaka, Feb 9 (IANS) Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced serious concerns after 21 employees of an online news portal 'Bangladesh Times' were allegedly picked up by army personnel and taken to an army camp. TIB has termed the action as unacceptable and an attempt to create fear among journalists, local media reported.

During a speech at an event, TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman condemned the army's action and stressed that the incident at the office of media outlet set a troubling precedent.

"I strongly protest and express deep concern. Taking away employees of an institution at night without any specific allegation is completely unacceptable…. Whatever the justification, this is an extremely negative and violent precedent for Bangladesh’s free journalism," Bangladesh's leading newspaper 'The Daily Star' quoted Iftekharuzzaman as saying.

He stated that appropriate legal and institutional measures could have been taken if there were objections to any news report and termed picking up people as "a very harsh message" for the entire media community in Bangladesh.

The statement came after army personnel entered the office of Bangladesh Times in Dhaka's Nikunja on Saturday at around 9:30 pm (local time), picked up its employees and took them to an army camp. Later at 11:30 pm, a live video streamed on the Bangladesh Times Facebook page which showed that 21 employees returning to the office following their release, The Daily Star reported.

"Picking up people in such an authoritarian manner, even if they were later returned, has sent a very harsh message -- not only for that particular institution; it has created an intense climate of fear across the entire media in Bangladesh," said Iftekharuzzaman.

Citing the recent attacks, vandalism, looting and arson at the offices of 'The Daily Star' and 'Prothom Alo', he raised questions over the role of law enforcement agencies, including the army. He termed the incident at 'Bangladesh Times' as an example of what happens after fearless reporting.

"I want to ask -- without approval from the highest authority, can any army officers undertake such an action? If that is possible, then where does command and control exist within the army?"

He urged Bangladesh's army and all institutions to not take such actions and emphasised the need to find ways to address the rising pressure on free media in Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi Journalists in International Media (BJIM) also voiced concern over the incident at the Bangladesh Times office. The organisation demanded an explanation from the authorities over the action taken by the army and emphasised the importance of ensuring the safety of journalists while protecting editorial independence from intimidation or interference.

--IANS

akl/as