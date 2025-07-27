Bangladesh: Three more dengue patients die, fatalities rise to 76

Dhaka, July 27 (IANS) Three more people have died of dengue in Bangladesh on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 76.

The latest fatalities from dengue were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Rajshahi Division.

As many as 74 dengue cases were reported in Barishal Division, 72 in Chattogram Division, 67 in Dhaka Division, 54 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 51 in Rajshahi, 32 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 28 in Khulna Division), 16 in Rangpur division, 11 in Mymensingh, and four in Sylhet division, United News of Bangladesh reported, citing Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During this period, 409 more patients were hospitalised due to viral fever, raising the total number of cases in 2025 to 19,529. As of now, 1230 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Bangladesh.

A total of 575 people died of dengue in Bangladesh in 2024. As many as 101,214 dengue cases were reported, and 100,040 people recovered from dengue in 2024.

Earlier on July 9, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abu Jafor spoke about the changing nature of dengue, which has made it more challenging to conduct treatment of patients.

While addressing a meeting at the DGHS conference room in Mohakhali, he said, "The current strain of dengue is no longer manageable the way it used to be. Many patients are quickly becoming critically ill."

Jafor stated, "More patients are now coming with severe symptoms that require close monitoring and intensive care. In this context, portable ultrasound and bedside hematocrit machines are crucial for quick diagnosis and effective treatment decisions."

He noted that these tools help to carry out clinical procedures faster and reduce complications by enabling faster diagnosis. He advised people to remain vigilant and seek medical attention without delay in case they suffer from fever.

WHO Bangladesh handed over 1,600 units of dengue management-related medical supplies, 21 bedside hematocrit machines and eight portable ultrasound machines to the DGHS. WHO representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against dengue.

