Bangladesh: Students, activists pay tribute to language martyrs at Dhaka University on International Mother Language Day

Dhaka, Feb 21 (IANS) Students, social workers, and political supporters gathered at the National Martyrs’ Monument at Bangladesh's Dhaka University on Saturday to pay floral tributes on the occasion of International Mother Language Day.

Marking the historic day, participants assembled shortly after midnight and continued through the morning to honour the martyrs of the 1952 Language Movement. The solemn ceremony reflected deep respect for those who sacrificed their lives to protect the Bengali language.

Speaking to IANS, a student said, “I believe that even if someone studies in an English-medium institution, they should still learn and respect the Bengali language. Otherwise, the purpose of the struggle for Bangla will lose its meaning.”

Student leader Maksoda Moni also paid tribute to the martyrs, saying, “Today is International Mother Language Day. On this day, we remember and honour all the language martyrs. It was on this day in 1952 that students and ordinary citizens took to the streets demanding recognition of their mother tongue. Because of their sacrifice, we are able to speak Bengali with pride today.”

Afrina Pervin, a social worker present at the gathering, expressed happiness over the global recognition of the day. “I am proud and grateful that International Mother Language Day is now observed across the world. I offer my deepest respect and love to the language martyrs who made this possible,” she said.

A supporter of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) shared similar sentiments. “I am honoured to be part of this gathering at the first hour of February 21. This day belongs to our mother language. In 1952, students were killed by the Pakistani Army when they protested against the imposition of Urdu as the only state language. We are Bengali, our mothers are Bengali, and our mother tongue is Bengali. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten,” he said.

International Mother Language Day, observed annually on February 21, highlights the importance of preserving linguistic diversity and promoting multilingual education. The theme for 2026 is 'Youth Voices on Multilingual Education,' emphasising the role of young people in safeguarding linguistic heritage.

The origins of the day trace back to 1952, when students in Dhaka led protests demanding that Bangla be recognised as a state language. The demonstrations turned violent, resulting in the deaths of several protesters — an event that became a defining moment in the country’s history.

In November 1999, UNESCO declared February 21 as International Mother Language Day, and the United Nations General Assembly endorsed the observance in 2002. Since then, the day has been marked globally to celebrate cultural diversity and raise awareness about the protection of endangered languages.

