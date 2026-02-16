Bangladesh residents concerned over gas crisis, soaring prices amid Ramadan preparations

Dhaka, Feb 16 (IANS) As Ramadan approaches, a sudden pipeline gas crisis in Bangladesh has triggered anxiety among many households in the capital Dhaka, while concerns mount over the rising cost of essential commodities, local media reported on Monday.

Read More

For a resident of Old Dhaka, Rahela Begum, uncertainty over gas supply has deepened her worries as the disruption affects her daily cooking.

"I was preparing lunch for my son. After processing fish and vegetables, I found there was no gas in the stove. Gas did not come the whole day, and I had to buy food from a hotel. I have no idea when gas will be available. I am worried if this continues during Ramadan," Bangladeshi media outlet UNB quoted Rahela as saying.

Another resident, Kohinur Begum from Shantinagar in the capital, who faced a similar ordeal on Sunday, stated that extremely low gas pressure made it difficult to cook meals, and she remains uncertain whether the supply will stabilise before Ramadan.

Reports suggest that for thousands of families in Dhaka, however, the uncertainty over the growing gas crisis continues to loom large.

Meanwhile, a fresh spike in the prices of several essentials has intensified the struggles of low- and middle-income households.

Ansiur Rahman, a resident of Kalabagan in the capital, said that the combined pressure of gas shortages and rising prices has made life increasingly difficult for people in some areas.

"It is not only the gas crisis, but also the rising prices of essential goods that are causing concern ahead of Ramadan," Anisur stated.

Last month, the Awami League asserted that the gas crisis unfolding across Bangladesh is a direct result of state neglect under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, which has allowed a critical public utility to drift into chaos while hiding behind the language of "reform".

According to the party, the current crisis in Bangladesh is not a sudden shock, an unavoidable global spillover, or a supply issue, but an "undeniable failure of governance" and yet another example of "misrule" under the Yunus regime.

"This crisis did not emerge overnight. Bangladesh has faced far worse global energy disruptions in recent years and still managed to prevent a system-wide collapse. Today, however, gas shortages persist even when consumers are willing to pay, LPG cylinders vanish from markets despite ongoing imports, and supply chains remain visibly unmanaged. These are not symptoms of scarcity; they are symptoms of administrative paralysis," the Awami League stated.

--IANS

scor/sd/