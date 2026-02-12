Bangladesh polls: Tarique Rahman casts vote, vows BNP will start 'new democratic' chapter

Dhaka, Feb 12 (IANS) Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday expressed satisfaction after casting his vote in the national election, stating that he remains fully confident about his party securing victory, according to local media reports.

Read More

Tarique exercised his franchise at the Gulshan Model High School and College Centre in Dhaka. Speaking to reporters after voting, he said that the people of Bangladesh had been waiting for this moment for over a decade, reported leading Bangladeshi news outlet UNB.

He expressed hope that voters would be able to cast their ballots freely and help the country embark on a renewed democratic journey.

Referring to a few reported disturbances from different parts of the country on Wednesday night, Tarique noted that the response of the law enforcement agencies was reassuring and that strict measures taken to control the situation were encouraging.

He urged voters, as well as party leaders and activists, to remain present at polling centres throughout the voting process to safeguard the democratic exercise.

“If people remain at the centres throughout the day and exercise their rights, Inshallah any conspiracy can be resisted,” Tarique was quoted as saying by UNB.

When asked about his expectations regarding the election results, the BNP chief maintained strong confidence in his party’s prospects. He stated that he and his party are “100 per cent hopeful” of winning the election.

Elaborating further, Tarique said, “I am optimistic. I am firmly optimistic. I personally and firmly believe that if the people of Bangladesh come out throughout the day and exercise their rights by casting their votes, then Inshallah it will be possible to thwart any conspiracy.”

Responding to questions about BNP’s priorities if it forms the government, Tarique said restoring law and order would be at the top of the party’s agenda.

“We have said before that if we win, our highest priority will be improving the country’s law and order situation so that people feel safe. The general people across the country must feel secure. That will be our main focus,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of gender inclusion, Tarique emphasised the role of women in national development and governance.

“Half of Bangladesh’s population is women. We cannot move forward by leaving them behind. In our manifesto and in our commitments regarding women’s empowerment and development, we have outlined our plans. If we are able to form the government, we will start working on these issues from the very first day, Inshallah,” he said.

He further expressed optimism about the country’s future, stating, “We hope that together we will be able to usher in a new democracy in Bangladesh, which has long been the expectation of the people.” He also voiced hope for a stable and prosperous future achieved through collective efforts.

Earlier in the day, Tarique cast his vote at a ground-floor booth of the polling centre. This marked the first time he voted at the Gulshan Model High School and College Centre.

Previously, during the 2001 elections, he was registered as a voter at the Adamjee Cantonment Public School and College centre located in Dhaka Cantonment.

Tarique Rahman is contesting the election under the BNP’s traditional ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ symbol from the Dhaka-17 constituency. He is also contesting from the Bogura-6 constituency.

His wife, Dr Zubaida Rahman, and their daughter Zaima Rahman also cast their votes at the same polling centre. The election marked Zaima Rahman’s first experience as a voter.

Tarique Rahman is the son of former Bangladeshi President Gen. Ziaur Rahman, who rose to power following a series of coups and counter-coups and later founded the Bangladesh Nationalist Party before assuming the presidency in 1977.

He is also the son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who governed Bangladesh during two separate tenures from 1991 to 1996 and from 2001 to 2006.

Following Khaleda Zia’s death in December last year, Tarique assumed leadership of the BNP and is now steering the party in the crucial national election.

--IANS

sd/