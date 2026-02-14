Bangladesh polls pivotal step towards restoring democratic governance, rule of law: EU

Dhaka, Feb 14 (IANS) The European Union (EU) on Saturday welcomed what it described as “genuinely competitive” parliamentary elections and referendum in Bangladesh, terming the exercise a “pivotal step” towards restoring democratic governance and the rule of law in the country.

It further noted that there was “no direct observation” of fraud or bullet stuffing during the polling. However, certain reports suggest that polls were rigged in several constituencies.

The BNP-led alliance claimed a decisive victory in the Bangladesh elections on Friday, securing 210 seats and comfortably surpassing the majority threshold, thus paving the way for the formation of a new government.

In an official statement, the EU said, “The European Union welcomes the holding of genuinely competitive parliamentary elections and referendum in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere. The people of Bangladesh have exercised their democratic rights in large numbers.”

The EU’s Election Observation Mission, which unveiled its preliminary assessment at a press conference in the Bangladeshi capital, noted that the polls were “credible and competently managed”.

It further stated that the elections represented a “pivotal step towards restoring democratic governance and rule of law”.

Speaking at a press conference in Dhaka, EU Chief Observer Ivars Ijabs addressed questions regarding voter turnout and overall participation.

“We are not looking at turnout only as a number in terms of percentage, because you all know that in many democratic countries, including my own, the turnout is shrinking, and, well, in some countries it’s bigger, in some countries it’s lower. This is a great concern for all democracies, I have to say. However, it is not just about numbers but also participation. All parts of the country and its community are participating in this election, which is significant,” he said.

On minority participation, Ijabs indicated that the mission would provide a detailed account in its final findings.

“In our final report we will report on that, that we were distributed, just as it was said, all across the country, and we were talking also to indigenous communities, to other religious and ethnic communities, and they, of course, sometimes expressed their concerns regarding this procedure, but this is going to be mentioned in our final report,” he stated.

The mission’s comprehensive final report is scheduled to be released later this year.

Responding to allegations and reports of poll irregularities, the EU chief observer said there was no direct evidence of large-scale fraud.

“I say to you with full responsibility that there was no direct observation of fraud or bullet stuffing. Of course, we observed some irregularities taking place... I think that the things you mentioned about certain polling stations and certain constituencies, I think that right now all of us should pay attention to the appeal process and whether these appeals and complaints are being handled in a legal and transparent way,” he said.

In its official statement, the EU also urged all stakeholders to collaborate in carrying forward reform measures endorsed by voters through the referendum.

It called upon political actors to “work together to deliver on the constitutional, judicial and other important reforms for which popular support has been expressed in the referendum and note the vital role of the new Parliament in this regard”.

“The EU looks forward to working with the new government of Bangladesh to intensify relations and stands ready to support reforms that are underpinned by respect for democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law,” the statement added.

