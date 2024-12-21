Bangladesh Police Arrest Suspect for Vandalizing Hindu Idols in Shakuair Area

Dhaka: Police in Bangladesh arrested one person for vandalizing Hindu idols in the Shakuair area on Saturday morning, officials said.

"We have arrested one person early today for vandalising Hindu idols in the Shakuair area," said Abul Khair, Officer in Charge (OC) of Haluaghat Police Station under northern Mymensigh district.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Khair informed that the accused is a 37-year-old male, named Azharul. He will be produced in court today.

According to the police, the miscreants vandalised the heads of two idols of an under-construction temple in the Shakuair area.

Meanwhile, MoS External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, relating to violence in Bangladesh, informed that the 2, 200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh till October of this year.

"2,200 cases of violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh were reported till 8th December 2024 and 112 cases in Pakistan were reported till October 2024," he replied.

He added that the Government of India has taken "serious" note of these incidents and expressed its concern to the Bangladesh government.

"Government has taken serious note of these incidents and shared its concerns with the Government of Bangladesh. India expects that the Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and welfare of Hindus and other minorities," he stated.

Notably, Bangladesh is currently facing a tumultuous period following a student-led movement that led to the ousting of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The movement was sparked by a series of violent incidents, including attacks on Hindus and other minorities, as well as the demolition of Hindu temples.

The situation in Bangladesh began to escalate in June 2024, when students from various universities in Dhaka united to demand reforms to the country's quota system for government jobs led to the ouster of Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

After weeks of protests and violence that led to over 600 deaths. Hasina fled to India, and an interim government led by Yunus took charge.

Following this, Chinmoy Krishna Das, also a former priest of ISKCON, was arrested by police from Dhaka Airport on November 25 on a charge of sedition in Bangladesh, sparking protests worldwide.

Bangladesh also reported several attacks on Hindus and other minorities after Muhammad Yunus took charge of the interim government. (ANI)